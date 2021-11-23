Prince George's CountyWilliam J. Ford

Deneen Richmond Offers Health Advice for Prince Georgians

Photo of William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer Follow on Twitter Send an email November 23, 2021
0 220 3 minutes read
Deneen Richmond, president of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham, Maryland, celebrates one year at the hospital the week of Nov. 22. Richmond leads a staff of more than 1,600 employees whom she describes as "a doctor's family." (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)
Deneen Richmond, president of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham, Maryland, celebrates one year at the hospital the week of Nov. 22. Richmond leads a staff of more than 1,600 employees whom she describes as "a doctor's family." (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Deneen Richmond, who has worked in the health care industry since 1986, experienced “a first” last year: working in her native Prince George’s County as president of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center.

Richmond, a registered nurse who will celebrate her one-year anniversary the week of Nov. 22, oversees more than 1,600 employees where 99% of the staff count as vaccinated and whom she calls “a doctor’s family.”

She continues to lead the institution founded in 1975 as a community hospital that partners in local endeavors. The medical center’s most recent work involves battling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by co-hosting vaccination clinics at venues which include: Reid Temple AME Church in Glenn Dale; First United Methodist Church in Hyattsville; and various barbershops and beauty salons.

Another clinic slated to vaccinate those 12 years of age and older will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Parkview Garden Apartments in Riverdale.

As of last week, Luminis Health System, based in Annapolis, administered 113,000 COVID-19 vaccines with about 68,000 in Prince George’s.

Deneen Richmond (right), president of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham, Maryland, views alongside site manager Joseph Ringley the ongoing construction of the center's new behavioral health pavilion. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)
Deneen Richmond (right), president of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham, Maryland, views alongside site manager Joseph Ringley the ongoing construction of the center’s new behavioral health pavilion. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

“What I’m most thankful for is what we are doing for the community,” Richmond said in an interview on Nov. 17 at her office. “The whole reason why we are here is because of the community and that’s what I want my legacy to be.”

The pandemic has affected the majority-Black jurisdiction which continues to lead Maryland with the most confirmed cases, exceeding 101,100.

As of Friday, Nov. 19, state health department data shows Prince George’s ranked 12th among the state’s 23 counties and Baltimore City with 54% of adults 18 and older fully vaccinated.

Richmond, who resides in Bowie with her husband and has two adult sons, offered some advice to reach those who remain unvaccinated and monitor other health ailments.

Reaching People, One Person at a Time 

“The other way we get to people is through trusted voices,” she said. “I’ll use the Rev. Mark E. Whitlock, Jr., pastor of Reid Temple AME Church as an example. He shared that he had COVID-19. He was able to get through to some people who perhaps we wouldn’t be able to get through to. We can share our messages together. The same thing with the barbers and beauticians. They have these relationships with people who come and sit in their chair, sometimes for hours, every week or every two weeks. This is an ongoing relationship they have.”

“The ones we’ve partnered with were actually trained as community health workers. They talk to their clients about other health topics. Have you had your colonoscopy? Have you had your mammography? We have to recognize a big part of hesitancy [vaccination] was about access. That’s the reason we started going directly into the community.”

“A lot of people made a spur-of-the-moment decision to get vaccinated after we gave them more information. We are not going to argue with people. We are not going to judge them. We are going to provide them with science and facts in a respectful way. That helps to change minds and hearts. There are still a few hold outs. We’ll get to them. My saying is ‘no arm left behind.’ We will be there when they’re ready.”

“We also recognize that while we’ve had so much focus on the vaccine there are a lot of other health conditions that we need to address. We’re finding that people have delayed care. They haven’t been getting their annual screenings. We have a high prevalence of diabetes in this county [and] throughout the state.”

“We’re glad to be back out in the community to address diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. Behavioral health has been a big issue. There are many people who have undiagnosed and untreated behavioral health conditions. Here in Prince George’s County, we don’t have enough behavioral health providers. We also know that many of the people who end up intertwined with our police and legal system have either undiagnosed or untreated mental health or substance abuse issues. We want to make sure those people get treatment. We are not solving the problem by locking them up. We need to get them treatment and it is going to help the community as a whole,” Richmond said.

Tags
Photo of William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer Follow on Twitter Send an email November 23, 2021
0 220 3 minutes read
Photo of William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer

William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer

I decided I wanted to become a better writer while attending Bowie State University and figured that writing for the school newspaper would help. I’m not sure how much it helped, but I enjoyed it so much I decided to keep on doing it, which I still thoroughly enjoy 20 years later. If I weren’t a journalist, I would coach youth basketball. Actually, I still play basketball, or at least try to play, once a week. My kryptonite is peanut butter. What makes me happy – seeing my son and two godchildren grow up. On the other hand, a bad call made by an official during a football or basketball game makes me throw up my hands and scream. Favorite foods include pancakes and scrambled eggs which I could eat 24-7. The strangest thing that’s ever happened to me, or more accurately the most painful, was when I was hit by a car on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia. If I had the power or money to change the world, I’d make sure everyone had three meals a day. And while I don’t have a motto or favorite quote, I continue to laugh which keeps me from driving myself crazy. You can reach me several ways: Twitter @jabariwill, Instagram will_iam.ford2281 or e-mail, wford@washingtoninformer.com

Related Articles

A Maryland Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission recommended approval of this congressional map that extends the more conservative 1st Congressional District across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge into portions of Anne Arundel County with more Democratic neighborhoods. The legislature will review this and other congressional maps during a special legislative session on Dec. 6. (Courtesy of Maryland General Assembly)

Maryland Legislative Committee OKs Draft of Congressional Map

November 23, 2021
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during a Nov. 23 press conference in Annapolis to announce proposed initiatives and emergency legislation to reduce violent crime, with an emphasis on Baltimore City. Standing alongside Hogan are Col. Jerry Jones (right), superintendent of the Maryland State Police, and chief legislative officer Keiffer Mitchell Jr. (William J. Ford/The Washington Informer)

Md. Governor Lays Out Initiatives to Combat Violent Crime: ‘Enough is Enough’

November 23, 2021
More than 100 Prince George's County Public Schools educators, administrators, parents and supporters rally outside PGCPS headquarters in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on Nov. 18 to demand school system officials reduce heavy workloads teachers are experiencing this school year. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Prince George’s School Board Revises Calendar Amid Outcry from Overworked Teachers

November 19, 2021
**FILE** Rep. Anthony Brown speaks during a press conference outside the Largo Town Center Metro station on Sept. 27. (William J. Ford/The Washington Informer)

Anthony Brown’s AG Bid Endorsed by Majority of Prince George’s County Council

November 18, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker