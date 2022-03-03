Director Laura Newland

A little over a month ago, I testified before the Committee on Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization for our annual Performance Oversight hearing. I always enjoy hearing your thoughts, ideas, and experiences and the ways we can improve how we serve you. And just that quickly, it’s time for us to come together again for one of the most important seasons in our city – budget season.

Budget season in the District is a time where we get to put our DC Values into action. It’s time for us to turn the biggest challenges we’re facing into even bigger solutions and investments for all Washingtonians. My Budget Oversight hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23 and I invite you to be a part of this process. Over the next two weeks, I’ll be meeting with seniors at our wellness centers to talk more about the budget. This is an opportunity to learn about how Mayor Bowser’s proposed 2023 investments will go towards ensuring every District resident has a fair shot at opportunity here in the District — especially our seniors, adults with disabilities, and those who care for them. If you’re unable to stop by one of our wellness centers, please feel free to email me at dacl@dc.gov to share your thoughts and ideas.

If you joined me for the Mayor’s Annual Senior Budget Engagement Forum, then you know just how much your input means to our Mayor. The Mayor continues to remind us that all the investments made in our city are driven by you. Investments like $3 million for neighborhood-based senior socialization hubs, and expanded senior village programming to combat isolation and increase outreach in all eight wards. Or $1 million investment for expanded transportation access through the District’s Connector Card programs, providing more choice in transportation options for qualifying seniors. These and so much more are all possible because you know what it takes to make DC a city where we can all live boldly. And that’s why I need you to keep telling us your stories – tell us your experiences, your needs, and your priorities so we can ensure Washington, DC remains the best city in the world to age.

I know these past two years have been incredibly challenging, but what they have taught us is just how much we can accomplish together. And this budget season and beyond, I’m looking forward to us accomplishing even more – together.

Director Laura Newland to Testify at Annual Budget Oversight Hearing

On Wednesday, March 23, Director Laura Newland will testify before the Committee on Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization for the Department of Aging and Community Living’s Annual Budget Oversight Hearing. To submit written testimony, please email housing@ dccouncil.us. Testifying live is on a first come, first-served basis. If you’d like to sign up to testify live, please email housing@dccouncil.us your name, address, phone number, organizational affiliation, and title (if any), preferred email address, and that you’re testifying about DACL.

If you’d like to testify by phone, please call 202-724-8064 and leave your name and phone number. The committee will call you before the hearing to make sure that you’re connected. The Committee will contact all witnesses by phone or email on the day before the hearing to confirm that they have received a slot. Seniors are encouraged to sign up to testify no later than Monday, March 21 at 5:00 p.m. Witnesses will be limited to three minutes. For more information, please contact the Committee on Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization at housing@dccouncil.us or 202-724-8064.