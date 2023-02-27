Former Delegate Dereck Davis (D) was sworn in as the Maryland state treasurer on Feb. 22. Following his election, he gave a speech to the House and state Senate on the statehouse floor to thank them for their support.

Treasurer Dereck Davis (left), pictured with his family shortly after being reelected (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Davis is the second African-American to serve as treasurer, following Carroll County Democrat Richard Dixon. Davis resigned his position as the Economic Matters Chairman in 2021 to become treasurer following the retirement of Nancy Kopp, who served as treasurer for 20 years.

The treasurer is voted on a secret ballot by the members of the General Assembly.

According to the state treasurer’s website, the treasurer’s duties include: maintaining an ongoing relationship with the rating agencies; conducting outreach with state agencies; keeping legislators informed of the operations of the state treasurer’s office; and serving on numerous boards and commissions.

The state treasurer’s responsibilities also include serving on the Board of Public Works, which votes on large state contacts. Gov. Wes Moore and Comptroller Brooke Lierman also serve on the Board of Public Works.