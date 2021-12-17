ANNAPOLIS — Dereck E. Davis, who spent nearly half his life representing Prince George’s County as a member of the House of Delegates, will now officially represent the state of Maryland as its new state treasurer.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson swore in Davis during a ceremony Friday inside the House chamber in Annapolis.

Davis, 54, is the second African American elected to the position, as well as the first person from Prince George’s.

The county native represented the 25th Legislative District in the House of Delegates since 1995 and spent the past 18 years as chair of the influential House Economic Matters Committee, which oversees policies for economic development, alcoholic beverages and labor and employment.

“It is bittersweet. I am thrilled for this new opportunity. It was time for me to move on,” he said during an interview after the ceremony. “I wasn’t married when I got here. Now I’ve been married for 26 years. I didn’t have any children. Almost every good thing that’s happened to me has happened since I’ve been a member of the House of Delegates. I’m going to miss this place.”

Davis, of Mitchellville, said he needs to clean up his office in the House building and bring his materials to his new state treasurer’s office, where he’ll be “ready to hit the ground running” Monday.

Some of the state treasurer’s duties are managing state funds and property, issuing or authorizing agents to issue payments of state funds and overseeing financial institutions that invest in the state.

One of the main priorities will be serving on the three-member Board of Public Works with the comptroller and the governor, which decides on millions of dollars in procurement and various state projects.

The first Board of Public Works meeting is scheduled for Jan. 5.

Former Maryland state Treasurer Nancy Kopp chats with Del. Nicole Williams of Prince George’s County (left) after a swearing-in ceremony for Dereck Davis as the state’s new treasurer. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Nancy Kopp, who was state treasurer for nearly 20 years before announcing her retirement in October, said Davis spoke to the office staff and made quite an impression.

“When he left, you had a happy office of people who knew that they had a treasurer they can respect,” she said. “Dereck Davis is the right person at the right time and I couldn’t be more pleased.”

Davis comes into the position where the state will transition into new leadership in less than 14 months. Term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan will complete his second four-year term in January 2023.

Attorney General Brian Frosh will not seek a third term and will retire from public office after first serving in the House of Delegates in 1987.

Comptroller Peter Franchot continues to campaign for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

“Today is really a symbol of stability that this state can, and at our best, represent,” Ferguson said during the ceremony. “Dereck Davis is a man who knows this place, knows this state, knows the priorities and the people of Maryland.”

Some fellow Prince Georgians attended the swearing-in ceremony Friday to honor Davis.

State Sen. Melony Griffith (D-District 25) of Upper Marlboro recalled when she and Davis competed in 1994 for a seat in the House of Delegates.

“Then four years later, I was able to join him along with [other] colleagues in the House of Delegates,” she said. “He has had an incredibly distinguished career and he is going to go to higher heights in this new position. He’s a young African American man serving in this role. It’s just a great day historically, but more than that, he’s qualified to do the job.”