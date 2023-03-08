Widely celebrated as one of the most influential and important living artists, icon Derrick Adams has signed a blockbuster worldwide agreement for representation by Gagosian Gallery. What does this mean?

Derrick Adams is one of the most celebrated living artists. He has works that have been acquired by numerous museums, including the Museum of Modern Art.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Adams attended the Pratt Institute and subsequently earned his master’s in Fine Arts from Columbia University. Presently, Adams creates globally lauded works of “Black joy.” His work focuses on imagery of Black culture and his practice is multi-disciplinary. Even with his busy schedule, Adams continues to teach at Brooklyn College.

Lawrence “Larry” Gagosian is the most significant force in contemporary art sales. His gallery, Gagosian Gallery, has sold billions of dollars worth of art across its 16 global locations. During the early 1980s, Gagosian represented Jean-Michel Basquiat at his Los Angeles gallery. He continued to represent the painter until his death in 1988.

The significance of this move, by Adams, is the transcendence of his iconicism.

“The move to a more established gallery allows for the time and space needed to focus solely on my art making,” said Adams.