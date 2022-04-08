Derrick Leon Davis, one of the longest-serving members of the Prince George’s County Council, will step down April 15.

In a statement released Friday, Davis didn’t say what are his next plans and why he chose to resign in the last year of a second four-year term that expires in December.

“As Prince Georgians, we share a destiny and a purpose,” he said. “Together, we have accomplished so much (far too much to chronicle here!) and we have weathered many, many storms!”

Davis, who was appointed in 2011 and elected twice in 2014 and 2018, is the second council member to resign in the past five months.

Monique Anderson-Walker stepped down in November to serve as a running mate for Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot’s gubernatorial bid.

A special election took place earlier this year to fill Anderson-Walker’s seat. Voters chose former school board member Edward Burroughs III.

However, no special election will happen for Davis’s seat.

According to the county charter, when a vacancy happens in the final year of a person’s term, the council will appoint “a qualified person to fill the vacancy within 30 calendar days.”

So far, five Black women have filed paperwork to run for the seat in the July 19 primary election: Wala Blegay, Belinda Queen, Denise Smith, Barbara Holt Streeter and Nakia Wright.

In Prince George’s, council members can only serve for two consecutive terms.

As for Davis, colleagues credit his message of doing “Big Things on Purpose” on successful projects such as negotiations for the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo.

Along with Council member Mel Franklin (D-At Large) of Upper Marlboro, the longest-serving member on the board, Davis helped to push on restructuring and modernizing the more than 50-year zoning and subdivision ordinance.

Davis could not be reached for comment Friday.

However, Davis faced some criticism from residents on various rezoning projects in his district including Westphalia in Upper Marlboro about three years ago.

Davis co-sponsored legislation to provide exemptions to bring a proposed merchandise logistics center, basically an Amazon warehouse, to generate more county revenue.

Residents in the neighborhood along Pennsylvania Avenue wanted more diverse retail stores. They hired an attorney to challenge the warehouse, and the plan eventually was nixed.

Last year, Davis withdrew two bills he sponsored to request property along Central Avenue west of Six Flags in Upper Marlboro to be rezoned for commercial use. Velocity Companies of Greenbelt sought to build a shopping center that sits across the street from Cameron Grove, a 55-and-older community.

He also supported a controversial redistricting map in November, which the Maryland Court of Appeals later ruled last month could not be used. The court said a map prepared by a three-member redistricting commission will represent the county’s nine district boundaries for the next decade.

“I was told [that when Davis] first started out, everybody thought he was the future of the Democratic Party and would be such a great leader,” said Phillippa Johnston, president of the Cameron Grove Community Association. “Sometimes power gets to you. Then you lose your sight and your vision. He’s a classic example of that. I’m glad he’s gone — good riddance.”

Anyone interested in the District 6 position can email a letter of interest and resume to Council Administrator Robert J. Williams Jr. at RJWilliams@co.pg.md.us by 5 p.m. April 22.

The council will hold a hybrid informational session on April 26 for eligible candidates.