Destination DC, the official destination marketing organization for the District, announced last month that visitation is trending toward a return to pre-pandemic level, and it will launch a new advertising campaign to keep visitors coming to the city.

In 2022, the District welcomed 21.9 million visitors, including 1.2 million international journeyers. Destination DC officials say those numbers mean that domestic visitation has rebounded to 91% of pre-pandemic figures, while international visits have rebounded to 60%. Elliott L. Ferguson III, president and CEO of Destination DC, relayed the numbers at the organization’s annual Marketing Outlook Meeting that was held on Aug. 29 at the Warner Theatre in Northwest.

“We knew domestic travelers would return quicker than those from international markets, and when domestic travelers are considering where to spend their money, the data tells us D.C. is a top choice,” said Ferguson. “The data also tells us we must continue enticing international travelers to return. With support from the tourism recovery district legislation, we will continue to win back global travelers with higher spending potential. That matters because visitors directly support local jobs and contribute to the quality of life for residents.”

Destination DC announced its new advertising campaign: “There’s Only One DC.” The branding positions the destination as wholly unique. Destination DC officials note the city matches other world-class cities in dining, nightlife, arts, culture, sports, theater, outdoor activities, and green spaces.

In addition, officials said the city’s monuments, museums, memorials, and free things to do are unmatched by any other. The “There’s Only One DC” will officially launch Nov. 1.

“It is true: there is only one place in the world like Washington, D.C.,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“Only one place where you can visit the White House during the day and then go to Ben’s Chili Bowl at night. Only one place where you can go to Cedar Hill and then to Sycamore & Oak in one trip. And only one place where you can take in the history of our nation while celebrating and enjoying the culture of the 700,000 Washingtonians who call D.C. home.”