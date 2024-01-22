Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has died at the age of 62. The King Center, along with statements from the family, confirmed Dexter’s death on Monday, Jan. 22, just one week after the nation observed his father’s holiday. King’s family said he died after a valiant battle against prostate cancer.

A stalwart civil rights activist in his own right, family members said King died peacefully in his sleep at his Malibu residence, surrounded by his loved ones. Leah Weber King, Dexter’s wife since 2013, shared the news through a statement from the King Center.

“He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu,” she said. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might.”

Martin Luther King III, Dexter’s older brother, also expressed deep sorrow, urging everyone to keep the entire King family, especially Dexter’s wife in their thoughts and prayers.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, a prominent figure in the civil rights movement, later shared his condolences. “I am heartbroken to hear that Dexter King left us this morning, but I was comforted by the knowledge he is reunited with his parents and sister,” Sharpton stated.

Dexter’s father died on April 4, 1968, his mother, Coretta Scott King, died in 2006, and his sister Yolanda Denise King in 2007.

Dexter, born on January 30, 1961, carried his father’s legacy forward. According to a King Center bio, he attended Morehouse College, majoring in business administration, and in 2005, took on the roles of chairman, president, and chief executive officer of the King Center.

Dexter’s vision for his father’s legacy was clear: to educate the public about the civil rights leader and perpetuate Dr. King’’s message of nonviolence globally.

Beyond his activism, Dexter made significant contributions to media and entertainment. He starred in and produced films, records, and television specials focused on the civil rights movement. His animated movie, “Our Friend Martin,” received an Emmy award nomination, and he authored the intimate memoir “Growing Up King” in 2003.

Recognized as one of Ebony magazine’s “100 Most Influential Black Americans,” Dexter Scott King worked along with his family to keep his parents’ legacy alive.

“On behalf of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), representing the Black Press of America, we pause to mourn and to celebrate the life of Dexter King, who in his own way strived to exemplify the outstanding legacy of his father, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., a civil rights legend who worked under Dr. King in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. “We express our sympathy to the King family, and we rededicate the Black Press to keep Dr. King’s dream alive, not only for all Americans, but for people throughout the world.”