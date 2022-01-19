The latest national survey by Pew Research Center, conducted July 8-18 among 10,221 adults, finds sizable differences between parties — as well as differences within parties — over how to ensure equal rights for all Americans, regardless of their racial or ethnic backgrounds.

Nearly eight in 10 Black adults say a lot more needs to be done to ensure equal rights for Americans of all racial and ethnic backgrounds.

58% Black Americans surveyed say that in order to achieve equal rights, most of the nation’s laws and major institutions need to be completely rebuilt because they are fundamentally biased; 19% say needed changes can be made by working in the current systems.

Among White adults, 42% say a lot more needs to be done to ensure racial equality: 18% say most laws and institutions need to be completely rebuilt, while 24% say necessary changes can be made within the current systems.

Reflecting back over the last 50 years, more than nine in 10 Americans say the country has made progress toward “ensuring equal rights for all Americans regardless of their racial or ethnic backgrounds.”

About half of the public (48%) say a lot of progress has been made, while nearly as many (45%) say a little progress has been made. Only 7% say the country has not made any progress toward racial equality.

Younger adults are not only more likely than older adults to say a lot more needs to be done to ensure racial equality, but those who do are also more likely than their older counterparts to say most U.S. major institutions need to be rebuilt to ensure racial equality.

Nearly four in 10 adults ages 18 to 29 (37%) say this, compared with 21% of those 50 to 64 and 16% of adults 65 and older.