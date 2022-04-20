The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), presented in April 2022, emphasized emissions must be dramatically reduced within this decade and decline to net zero by 2050 to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“If we are to make the Paris Agreement mean anything at all then we must work together,” states Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG. “This means everyone from individuals, businesses, governments, and other parts of civil society have to commit to a transformative shift in the global economy as we know it.” Did You Know… there are many great results upon which we must build to reach those projected goals. Here are a few:

93 percent of the world’s 250 largest companies report on sustainability.

100+ countries have policies on sustainable consumption and production.

In 2017, renewable energy made up 17 percent of the world’s energy consumption.

The net per-capita landfill rate dropped from 3.2 to 2.4 pounds from 1990 to 2018.

Consumers believe the five most important sustainable practices are waste reduction, reducing carbon footprint, sustainable packaging, ethical working conditions, and respect of human rights.

Coastal eutrophication is expected to increase by 20 percent in large marine ecosystems by 2050.

60-70 percent of the world’s ecosystems are degrading faster than they can recover.

Water scarcity could displace over 700 million people by 2030.

Global temperatures are estimated to rise by 3.2 degrees Celsius by 2100.

2016 and 2020 are tied for the warmest years on record.

Global sea levels have risen eight inches in the last century.