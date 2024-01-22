Join BloomLab and The Washington Informer at the Carlyle Room on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m. for an inspiring morning of talks and networking over coffee. This two-hour session is completely free and packed with valuable insights to boost your digital marketing skills. Learn how to make your brand shine in the online world and discover strategies to increase your earnings. We’ll also discuss the advantages of partnering with us, especially in reaching the African American community.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 29

Time: 10 a.m. – Noon

Location: Carlyle Room, 1350 I St NW, Washington, D.C. 20005

Don’t miss this opportunity to level up your digital marketing game. Seats are limited, so be quick to RSVP using this link. You can reserve up to two tickets.

We can’t wait to meet you and help you succeed in the world of digital marketing!