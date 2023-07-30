Lt. Gen. Raymond Scott Dingle reportedly plans to soon retire from his post as the U.S. Army surgeon general.

Dingle’s tenure included establishing coronavirus pandemic protocols in the armed forces.

“The greatest lesson that I learned through my military journey has been the importance of teamwork,” Dingle said, the AFRO reported Saturday. “The success of any individual, organization, or team is based upon the collective synergy of them working together or with others.”

Dingle prepared cross-functional teams with his mantra of the “Five Rs”: ready, reformed, reorganized, responsive and relevant. He spoke of the work ethic he employed as the U.S. Army’s chief medical officer.

“This position greatly impacted this African American male from Prince George’s County, Upper Marlboro, Maryland and graduate of Morgan State University,” he said. “It has given me the opportunity to lead over 120,000 soldiers and civilians who comprise Army Medicine, manage one of the largest healthcare systems in the country, and provide the foundational response to our nation’s call for help in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.”

At Morgan State, Dingle excelled in football and track. He also pledged Omega Psi Phi.

Dingle has received the Bronze Star Medal, Distinguished Service Medal and Legion of Merit for his work in the military.

A ceremony celebrating his achievements will take place on Monday at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, starting at 10:30 a.m. A link to the virtual service is www.dvidshub.net/webcast/32353.

Dingle plans to expand on his work as an African Methodist Episcopal elder to mentor young potential leaders during his retirement.