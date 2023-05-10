Becker’s Healthcare, the go-to source for health care decision-makers, announced it 2023 slate of Black Health Care Leaders to Know. The media platform equips health care leaders with the information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas and further conversations about the most critical issues in American health care.

The executives were selected for fostering positive patient experiences, paving the way for the next generation of leaders, and promoting health equity. The DC-area executives from the District of Columbia Hospital Association’s member hospitals on the prestigious list include:

Jacqueline D. Bowens, President and CEO of the District of Columbia Hospital Association. Ms. Bowens is responsible for overseeing the budget, staff and programs of the association. She also takes ownership of the organization’s legislative advocacy, fiscal business, operations, patient quality and safety, communications, community engagement, grants and legislative relations.

Anita Jenkins

Anita Jenkins, CEO of Howard University Hospital. Ms. Jenkins assumed the role of CEO at Howard University Hospital in February 2020. She brings more than 20 years of health care experience to the position. She serves as a member of the American Hospital Association’s Regional Policy Board 3 and volunteers for the American Heart Association and the March of Dimes.

Michelle McGuire

Michelle McGuire, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Children’s National Hospital. Ms. McGuire offers strategic oversight and guarantees alignment of organizational goals. She manages external-facing operations that uphold strategy, new initiatives and market development in the marketing and communications, community engagement, and advocacy and government arenas. Ms. McGuire has been with Children’s National since 2011.

Tonya Washington

Tonya Washington, MSN, RN, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Ms. Washington first joined MedStar Washington Hospital Center more than 20 years ago as a clinical manager. She has since worked her way up to her current role as senior vice president and chief nursing officer. Her leadership has resulted in the hospital earning the Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center in 2017.

