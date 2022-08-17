One of D.C.’s most popular disc jockeys has been honored by Ben’s Chili Bowl, a city institution in its own right.

Roberto “DJ Quicksilva” Silva has been recognized by Ben’s Chili Bowl with a photo on its Wall of Fame in its U Street location in northwest D.C. for accomplishments during his career, WUSA-TV (Channel 9) reported.

His photo was unveiled Wednesday.

The Wall of Fame features photos of prominent politicians and celebrities, such as President Barack Obama and almost every District mayor, that has eaten at the restaurant since its co-founding in 1958 by Ben and Virginia Ali.

The 41-year-old DJ Quicksilva has been cited as the top DJ in the city and ranked No. 12 in the country by The Source magazine.

Of late, Silva has appeared in the show “Love and Marriage: DC” on the OWN Network, opened a DJ school located east of the Anacostia River for those interested in the profession, and hosted virtual parties at Club Quicksilva during the apex of the coronavirus pandemic.