The Washington Informer Bridge, in partnership with The Media Prince and Just 1 PR, has announced its 2023 DMV 35 Under 35 list. Established in 2018, this annual list celebrates young influencers, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists under 35 making significant strides in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

The initiative spotlights individuals who are pioneers in their fields and play a crucial role in influencing and shaping the region’s culture.

The Washington Informer Bridge, a sister publication of The Washington Informer, focuses on arts and culture.

This year’s honorees include Noochie, a recording artist and creator of Live From The Front Porch; Myles Frost, a Tony Award-winning artist; Darius Baxter, an entrepreneur and owner of Good Projects DC; and Alex Vaughn, a songwriter and recording artist.

For the complete list, visit The Bridge at https://wibridgedc.com/dmv-35/.