Check out a handful of the many events happening in the DMV this weekend. To keep up with all the fun, don’t forget to check out the Washington Informer Calendar.

Keep your outlook vibrant and remember, there’s always something happening in the DMV to keep your spirit– and social life– lit.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Black Wealth Summit 2023: Creating a Culture of Accountability

Time: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Fri, Oct 27, Sat, Oct 28, | $199.00+

City of Praise Family Ministries Campus, 8501 Jericho City Drive, Landover, MD, 20785

With a list of heavy-hitting entrepreneurs including, actor Morris Chestnut, entertainment industry leader DJ Envy, BWS Founder & Author Cedric Nash, President and CEO of Amalgamated Bank Priscilla Brown, Morgan Stanley Global Chief Economist Seth Carpenter; and Bishop Joel Peebles of City of Praise Family Ministries, the seminars are sure to be full of ways to make and keep money.

JFK: The Last Speech with Phylicia Rashad | Kevin John Edusei conducts Adams, Ellington & Hailstor

Time: 7 p.m. | $19+

Kennedy Center, 2700 F St. NW, Washington, DC, 20566

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Phylicia Rashad narrates a powerful new National Symphony Orchestra co-commission commemorating the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s iconic 1963 speech at Amherst College.

Friday, Oct. 27

Godfrey

Time: 7 p.m. | $35

DC Improv, 1140 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, DC, 20036

Godfrey has been a working comedian and actor for over two decades but might be at the height of his popularity thanks to his podcast “In Godfrey We Trust.” For those who can grab tickets, it will be a great chance to see him get back to his comedy roots.

DC GoGo: Benefit for Mental Health and Anti-Gun Violence

Time: 8 p.m. | $20

Privilege DC Nightclub & Lounge, 1115 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009

As covered in the Informer, mental health issues and gun violence are prevalent in the District. A party with a purpose, this event is to combat violence and raise awareness about mental health, featuring DJ Farrah Flosscett and performances by Bam the S.T.E.E.L Band, Eastcoast Baby and Gutta Ray.

Saturday, Oct. 28

The Wiz

Time: 2 p.m. | $69+

The National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC, 20004

Not only does “The Wiz,” offer great inspiration for your Saturday night Halloween costume, it’s also a beloved musical. The show is so popular that many shows are sold out, but as of publishing, not this matinee. Wear your costume to the show and the parties after!

Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Time: | $29+

Capital One Arena, 601 F Street NW, Washington, DC, 20004

With stars Bradley Beal and Krystaps Porzingis now suiting up for Phoenix and Boston respectively, the onus is on young leaders like Jordan Poole, a former NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, and Kyle Kuzma, a Lakers champion, to bring their winning pedigree to the Wizards. They’ll be joined by French newcomer Bilal Coulibaly and fourth-year player Deni Advija from Israel. Fans are hoping the first home game of the season will hopefully show the team is heading in the right direction.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Building Black Broadway: U Street Corridor Walking Tour

Time: 1 p.m | $31

African American Civil War Memorial, 1925 Vermont Ave NW, Washington, DC, US, 20001

Washington’s U Street corridor, once dubbed “Black Broadway,” has been central to the District’s Black community since the 1900s. It boasted icons like Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday in the 1920s-40s. Local Black architects designed many enduring buildings. The surrounding streets reveal an array of historic homes, some from the 1860s.

The walking tour of the neighborhood will showcase its rich history, tracing its journey from the Civil War, through its musical golden age, civil unrest, and resilience, to its future.

Vagabon

Time: 6:30 p.m. | $20

The Atlantis

2047 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Laetitia Tamko, known as Vagabon, is a Cameroonian-American musician based in New York City. Renowned for reinvention, her new album “Sorry I Haven’t Called,” diverges from introspection, emphasizing fun. Following her 2017 debut and 2019’s electronic-laden album, this latest release, out on Sept. 15, is transformative. Written and produced mainly in Germany, its 12 tracks blend dance and pop, showcasing an artist in her joyful element.