Check out a handful of the many events happening in the DMV this weekend. To keep up with all the fun, don’t forget to check out the Washington Informer Calendar.

It’s Christmas Eve so we’ve gathered some holiday happening in the DMV to keep your spirit lit. Happy Holidays!

Thursday, Dec. 21

A Candlelight Christmas

Time: 7 p.m. | $15+

Kennedy Center, 2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C., 20566

Celebrate the holiday season with The Washington Chorus’ “A Candlelight Christmas,” directed by Artistic Director Eugene Rogers. This concert, a cherished holiday tradition in the D.C. area, features vibrant brass, a dynamic chorus, and special guests.

The evening includes performances by conductor Eugene Rogers, soloist Aaron Myers, National Capital Brass and Percussion, and Paul Byssainthe Jr. and Nathaniel Gumbs on organ and piano, along with Side-By-Side High School Choirs.

The City of Mount Rainier Holiday Basket Distribution

Time: Noon – 6 p.m. | Free, register to volunteer or receive a basket

Mt Rainier Police Department, 3249 Rhode Island Ave. Mount Rainier, MD, 20712

The City of Mount Rainier invites community members to join its annual Holiday Food Basket Distribution Program this December. This program unites residents in supporting those in need. Eligible Mount Rainier residents must pre-register online to receive one basket per household.

Volunteers are needed for basket assembly on distribution day. Those interested can sign up online.

Friday, Dec. 22

Ford’s Theatre Presents “A Christmas Carol”

Time: 7:30 p.m. | $77+

Ford’s Theatre, 511 Tenth Street NW, Washington, D.C., 20004

Ford’s Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol,” a journey of transformation and redemption led by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. This music-infused production, originally conceived by Michael Baron, captures the magic of Dickens’s classic. It features familiar characters, ghosts, and a children’s ensemble, embodying the spirit of the holidays.

Acclaimed actor Craig Wallace returns as Ebenezer Scrooge. The production is celebrated as a “rich visual and vocal treat” (TheaterMania) and “infectiously jolly” (The Washington Post).

Go-Go Symphony Presents: Twas the Night!

Time: 7 p.m. | $25+

Union Stage, 740 Water Street SW, Washington, D.C., 20024

Check out a unique holiday experience with the “ClassicalJazzicalSpectacular” Christmas concert. This live event promises a memorable story, “Twas the Night,” blending classical symphony sounds with D.C.’s original go-go music.

Founded by composer Liza Figueroa Kravinsky, the GoGo Symphony, now in its 10th year, features classically trained musicians alongside D.C. go-go vocalists, dancers, and legends. Special guest drummer “JuJu” Julius House, the GoGo Symphony Honorary Master, will perform.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Samara Joy | A Joyful Holiday featuring The McLendon Family

Time: 8 p.m. | $38.5+

The Mansion at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, Md., 20852

Join rising jazz star Samara Joy, for “A Joyful Holiday.” At just 24, the artist has won 2023 GRAMMY Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best New Artist. Her debut album, “Samara Joy,” released in 2021, led to her being named Best New Artist by JazzTimes.

Samara Joy hails from a musical family. Her father, Antonio McLendon, is a singer and bassist who toured with gospel star Andraé Crouch. Her parents, Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, are singers in the Philadelphia gospel group The Savettes.

A Very MAYSA Christmas

Time: 7:30 p.m. | $69.50

The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA

Maysa Leak, the American jazz and R&B singer from Baltimore, Maryland, will perform her classics and hits from the 2014 album “A Very Maysa Christmas.”

Known for her solo work and vocals with the British band Incognito, Leak has released 17 albums since the 1990s. Her accolades include a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Quiet Fire” in 2014 and a Soul Train Music Certified Award for “Love Me Good” in 2009.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Enchant | Reindeer Games

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. | $27+

Nationals Park, 1500 S Capitol St. SE, Washington, D.C., 20003

Enchant, the world’s largest Christmas light maze and village, returns to Nationals Park, Washington, D.C. This year features a new maze adventure, “Reindeer Games,” along with many holiday-themed attractions.

Glide on real ice through a forest of dazzling Christmas lights on the Ice Skating Trail. Meet Santa at Santa’s Landing in the Enchant Village and see if you’re on the naughty or nice list. Wander through the Village of Storefronts for a festive shopping experience and savor holiday treats and snacks from food vendors.

Christmas Eve Premier Dinner Cruise

Time: 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | $150.00

City Cruises, 580 Water St SW, Washington, DC, 20024

Celebrate Christmas Eve with a Premier Dinner Cruise on the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. Guests will enjoy a three-course, plated dinner, prepared on board by our chef, along with full bar service and City Cruises’ distinctive hospitality.

The cruise offers exceptional views of Washington, D.C.’s iconic landmarks, complemented by DJ entertainment and festive décor. Enjoy a memorable holiday celebration on the water.