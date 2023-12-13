Check out a handful of the many events happening in the DMV this weekend. To keep up with all the fun, don’t forget to check out the Washington Informer Calendar.

Keep your outlook vibrant, and remember, there’s always something happening in the DMV to keep your spirit — and social life — lit.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Ear Hustle Live! @ Miracle Theatre

Time: 7 p.m. | $30

535 8th Street SE, Washington, D.C., 20003

Join the celebration as “Ear Hustle,” the acclaimed nonfiction podcast, transforms into a live show! Co-hosts and co-creators Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods, along with memorable storytellers and musicians featured on the podcast, will share unforgettable tales onstage. Dive into the highlights of “Ear Hustle’s” first 12 seasons and get an exclusive look at behind-the-scenes stories from the award-winning show’s journey.

“Ear Hustle,” a groundbreaking podcast about life inside and after prison, was created by formerly incarcerated individuals Woods and Antwan Williams, along with Poor, an artist and volunteer at San Quentin State Prison. Launched in 2016 as the winner of the Radiotopia network’s Podquest competition, it is the first podcast entirely produced inside a prison.

Green Table Talk | The Dirty South: Legacy Pollution in America’s Black Belt

Time: 6 p.m. | Free with registration

MLK Library, 901 G Street NW, Washington, D.C., 20001

Join Black Millennials 4 Flint, the Climate Action Campaign and the Environmental Defense Fund for an insightful episode of Green Table Talk. The episode, titled “The Dirty South: Legacy Pollution in America’s Black Belt,” will delve into environmental injustice and racism in the U.S., with a focus on the devastating conditions in the Southern states. The discussion will highlight issues like the Byhalia Pipeline in Memphis, Tennessee, Cancer Alley in Louisiana, and water and sanitation challenges in Alabama.

The panel of activists and community leaders will share their experiences combating pollution and advocating for environmental justice. The event will be hosted by Kayla Shannon a Spelman College Student, with panelists including, Shamyra Lavigne, Rise St. James, St. James Parish, LA, MarQuita Bradshaw, Sowing Justice, Memphis, TN, Madison Naves, GASP, Birmingham, AL, and Roishetta Sibley Ozane, The Vessel Project, Lake Charles, LA.

The episode will also be streamed live on Facebook (www.facebook.com/blackmillennials4flint.org).

Friday, Dec. 15

Decipher and Words Beats & Life present The Message | 24-Hour Marathon

Time: Midnight to Midnight| Free

WPFW 89.3 FM & wpfwfm.org

Tune in for “The Message – 24-Hour Marathon,” presented by Decipher and Words Beats & Life, as they celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. This special event will be broadcast on WPFW 89.3 FM and online at wpfwfm.org.

Words Beats & Life, Washington D.C.’s premier hip-hop-based arts and educational non-profit, showcases a special edition of their long-running radio show, Decipher.

The marathon features a lineup of renowned DJs and hosts, including Bushead Ed, D.Painter, E-Boogie, DJ Housecat, Jared Ball, DJ Jav, Kamau Harris, DJ Machete, Monalisa, Ohlow, DJ RBI, DJ Sixth Sense, and DJ Stylus the Vibe Conductor. Expect a mix of DJ sets and talk shows, covering the rich history and vibrant culture of hip-hop.

Dance Institute of Washington | The Spirit of Kwanzaa

Time: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (additional times & dates) | $30

Cramton Auditorium, 2455 6th St NW, Washington, DC, 20059

Join the Dance Institute of Washington for their beloved production, “The Spirit of Kwanzaa,” an annual celebration since 1995. The production adapts the principles of Kwanzaa to depict the struggles and creativity of the Black diaspora through dance, song, and spoken word.

Audiences can expect a captivating experience with powerful storytelling that delves deep into the Black experience, emphasizing the theme “Movement is power, power is a movement.”

Saturday, Dec. 16

Umoja Market 2023

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Free

Anacostia Arts Center, 1231 Good Hope Road Southeast, Washington, D.C., 20020

Celebrate the holiday season at the Umoja Market, a community gathering for holiday festivities and shopping. Enjoy a day filled with activities designed to spark joy, including the return of “Selfies with Santa,” a Kwanzaa demonstration by Massalley Designs, and live music performances.

Browse and shop from a variety of vendors, such as Status Apparel and Beautiful Brown Rainbow, among others. This event offers a unique opportunity to experience the holiday spirit and find special gifts.

In the Spirit of Kwanzaa: Every Girl Has a Story

Time: 2 p.m. (additional times & dates) | $10+

Dance Place, 3225 8th Street NW, Washington, DC, 20017

Coyaba Dance Theater presents “In the Spirit of Kwanzaa: Every Girl Has a Story,” a vibrant celebration of the Black experience as seen through the perspectives of its young female performers. This event features the theater’s signature live drumming and dance performances, weaving together a tapestry of stories that honor the Seven Principles of the Nguzo Saba: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).

Sunday, Dec. 17

Home For The Holidays: Brunch & Learn Edition

Time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Free with RSVP

1133 Morse Street NE, Washington, DC, 20002

Join Dominique K. White for “Brunch Delights,” a delectable brunch experience featuring a curated menu of savory and sweet favorites. Alongside your meal, gain valuable insights into homeownership with expert realtors at “Blueprint Insights.” They will guide you through the steps to make your dream home a reality.

This event offers the perfect blend of holiday cheer, delicious brunch, and insightful information, setting you on the right course for homeownership success. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity!

Washington Revels 41st annual Christmas Revels

Time: 1:30 p.m. (additional times & dates) | $17+

GW Lisner Auditorium, 730 21st St. NW, Washington, DC

Celebrate the holiday season with “Christmas Revels,” a cherished D.C. tradition. This year’s show takes you to the legendary world of King Arthur’s court, featuring a diverse and multigenerational cast ranging from ages 8 to 92. Experience the magic of Sir Gawain’s quest, filled with pageantry and enchantment.

This family-friendly performance invites the audience to participate and sing along, making it a captivating and interactive holiday event. Don’t miss this exciting blend of music and theater that promises to be a highlight of your holiday celebrations!