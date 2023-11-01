Check out a handful of the many events happening in the DMV this weekend. To keep up with all the fun, don’t forget to check out the Washington Informer Calendar.

Keep your outlook vibrant and remember, there’s always something happening in the DMV to keep your spirit — and social life — lit.

Thursday, Nov. 2

America’s Voices Against Apartheid

Time: 10 a.m. | Free

The Kennedy Center, 2700 F St., NW Washington, DC, 20566

“America’s Voices Against Apartheid,” explores the contributions of U.S. citizens to the international movement that dismantled apartheid in South Africa. Presented with The Howard University Republic of South Africa Project and Sister States of Maryland the exhibit in the Hall of Nations features Harry Belafonte, Arthur Ashe, Steven Van Zandt, and Debbie Allen, “alongside ordinary American citizens and organizations that courageously challenged both the South African apartheid regime and their own government’s “constructive engagement” with discrimination.”

Friday, Nov. 3

GIMS at Karma

Time: 7 p.m. | $75+

Karma DC, 2221 Adams Place, Washington, DC 20018

Gandhi Djuna, popularly known as GIMS, is a distinguished French rapper, songwriter, and producer, as well as the son of singer Djuna Djanana. Throughout his career, GIMS has garnered eight gold, six platinum, and three diamond discs, on the European charts as well as numerous other international accolades. Join him on the first stop of his world tour.

A Conversation and Master Class with Grandmaster Flash

Time: 7:30 p.m. | $30+

The Kennedy Center, 2700 F St., NW, Washington, DC, 20566

In honor of hip hop’s 50th anniversary, The Kennedy Center presents an exclusive master class and discussion with Grandmaster Flash. Grandmaster Flash, acclaimed for pioneering turntable artistry, introduced the “Quick Mix Theory,” laying the groundwork for turntable techniques like “scratching.” Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five released seminal tracks like “The Message,” spotlighting community issues. DJ and producer J.Period will moderate the event.

Saturday, Nov. 4

15th Annual Black People’s March on the White House

Time: 11 a.m. | Free

Malcolm X Park, 2400 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20008

The Black is Back Coalition for Social Justice, Peace and Reparations’ is hosting its 15th Annual “Black People’s March.” The organizers are calling for “African, Indigenous, Mexican, Filipino, Cuban, Venezuelan and other oppressed peoples of the world to stand together with Palestine in a united front against colonialism, our common enemy.”

However you feel about the conflict in the middle east you can make your voice heard while enjoying a day at the park and a nice walk.

Dancing with the Scholars XIII

Time: 7 p.m. | Free with Ticket

THEARC, 1901 Mississippi Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20020

Join four high school students as they team up with past and current elected officials in a dance-off inspired by “Dancing with the Stars.” Hosted by The William O. Lockridge Community Foundation (WOLCF), the thirteenth annual fundraiser champions higher education for students in Wards 7 and 8, providing scholarships, emergency funds, and global travel opportunities.

Show up, cheer on, and support a worthy educational cause!

Sunday, Nov. 5

Girls Rock! DC Skate Party!

Time: 12:30 p.m. | $10

Kraken, 514 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC, 20002

Join Girls Rock! DC (GR!DC) for a family-friendly skate fundraiser at Kraken. Enjoy snacks and special drinks, with ticket proceeds and $1 from selected beverages benefiting GR!DC.

The organization champions inclusivity, focusing on girls and non-binary youth, particularly Black and Brown individuals. Their mission is to cultivate leadership, self-expression, and social change through creative teamwork and community empowerment.

Bank of America’s Museums on Us at The Phillips Collection

Time: 11 a.m. | Free with Bank of America Card

The Phillips Collection 1600 21st St. NW, Washington, DC, 20009

Bank of America, Merrill, and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders get free access to “African Modernism in America, 1947-67” at The Phillips Collection, usually $20 for adults. The exhibit, showcasing over 70 pieces by 50 artists like David Driskell and Jacob Lawrence, delves into postwar ties between modern African artists and their American counterparts and sponsors.