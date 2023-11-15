Check out a handful of the many events happening in the DMV this weekend. To keep up with all the fun, don’t forget to check out the Washington Informer Calendar.

Keep your outlook vibrant and remember, there’s always something happening in the DMV to keep your spirit — and social life — lit.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Hajar Yazdiha and Gene Demby discuss “The Struggle for the People’s King”

Time: 7 p.m. | Free with registration

Loyalty Bookstores, 827 Upshur Street NW, Washington, DC, 20011

Loyalty Bookstores and The DC Public Library host author Hajar Yazdiha and NPR’s “Code Switch” co-host Gene Demby. The event celebrates the release of Yazdiha’s book “The Struggle for the People’s King,” which focuses on how political forces have reshaped the memory of the Civil Rights Movement.

Yazdiha, an assistant professor of Sociology and CIFAR Global Azrieli Scholar, and Demby will discuss the misuse of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by white, right-wing movements since the 1980s and its impact on democracy and civil rights perceptions.

Writing with the 4 Elements of Hip-Hop: MCing

Time: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Free with registration

Virtual Event

The National Museum of African American History and Culture marks 50 years of hip-hop with a workshop led by Anthony McPherson, an international slam poetry champion. The event focuses on storytelling through rap, emphasizing the use of rhyme as a key poetic device.

McPherson, known for his work that combines different art forms and character impressions to explore themes of race, art, and his biracial identity, will guide attendees in using rap for storytelling, particularly in themes of positivity and escapism. He has been featured on platforms like Button Poetry, HuffPost, and Upworthy.

Friday, Nov. 17

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4

Time: 8 p.m. | $10+

The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, 8270 Alumni Drive, College Park, MD, 20742

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, under the leadership of its 13th music director, Jonathon Heyward, will perform Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony. At 31, Heyward is the youngest music director of the top-funded U.S. orchestras and is notably the only American and the only Black conductor in this group.

Also, Heyward will co-host a conversation with ethnomusicologist Stephanie Shonekan, dean of UMD College of Arts & Humanities. Shonekan is the author of works such as “Soul, Country, and the USA: Race and Identity in American Music Culture,” “Black Lives Matter & Music,” and “Black Resistance in the Americas,”.

Clipse at The Kennedy Center

Time: 8 p.m. | $79+

Kennedy Center, 2700 F St., NW, Washington, DC, 20566

The hip-hop duo Clipse makes their Kennedy Center debut with a headlining performance at the Concert Hall for a special one-night-only event.

Clipse began dominating hip-hop in the early aughts with a string of hits aided by their frequent collaborations with Pharrell Williams and The Neptunes.

Clipse will bring their unique storytelling and lyrical prowess to the renowned venue, promising an unforgettable experience. This exclusive performance at the Kennedy Center highlights their celebrated career and offers a very rare opportunity to witness their artistry live.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Citi Shamrock Classic Women’s Basketball

Time: 1 p.m. | $10+

Entertainment & Sports Arena, 1100 Oak Drive, SE, Washington, DC, 20032

The 10th-ranked Notre Dame women’s basketball team is set to face 23rd-ranked Illinois in the second annual Citi Shamrock Classic hosted in Washington, D.C.

Gary Quinn, NBC Sports vice president of Programming, highlights this game as a key event for Notre Dame fans, coinciding with the football team’s final home game of the season, also broadcast on NBC and Peacock. This double-header presents a must-see day of sports for Notre Dame enthusiasts nationwide.

Armand Hammer “We Buy Diabetic Test Strips” The Physical Experience

Time: 7 p.m. | $20+

Union Stage, 740 Water Street SW, Washington, DC, 20024

Brooklyn-based hip-hop duo Armand Hammer, are embarking on one of Pitchfork’s 40 Most Anticipated Tours of 2023.

Formed in 2013, the group is renowned for their thought-provoking and gritty hip-hop style, exemplified in their latest album “We Buy Diabetic Test Strips.” The album, featuring production from notable names like Jpegmafia, El-P, Kenny Segal, Black Noi$e, and Steel Tipped Dove, represents what Elucid describes as “a clear and obvious magical moment” in their recording process.

Rapper and producer Quelle Chris is the opener.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Alexandria Cars & Coffee

Time: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. | Free

Hollin Hall Shopping Center, 7900 Fort Hunt Rd, Alexandria, VA, 22308

Alexandria Cars & Coffee, a local branch of a popular nationwide regular event, has been meeting since 2012 at the Hollin Hall shopping center. This gathering is known for its welcoming atmosphere, uniting car enthusiasts who share a passion for their vehicles. Attendees can expect to see a diverse array of cars, reflecting the group’s inclusive motto, “If you think it’s cool, I’m sure we will, too!”

The event offers a way for people to connect over their shared interest in unique and varied automobiles.

Beat Street at The Kennedy Center

Time: 2 p.m. | $10

Kennedy Center, 2700 F St., NW, Washington, DC, 20566

The 1984 film “Beat Street,” a seminal work documenting early ’80s hip-hop culture in New York, will be screened followed by a discussion. Directed by Stan Lathan and produced by Harry Belafonte and David V. Picker, the film is known for its legendary dance battles featuring the Rock Steady Crew and New York City Breakers, and musical performances by icons like Grandmaster Melle Mel and the Furious Five, Doug E. Fresh, and Afrika Bambaataa and Soulsonic Force.

The post-screening discussion will include “Beat Street” actor Gina Belafonte and Kennedy Center Vice President of International Programs Alicia Adams, who was a production associate on the film.