Thursday, Oct. 19

Howard University Homecoming Student Fashion Show

Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | $50

Cramton Auditorium, 2455 6th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20059

Howard University’s homecoming week is here again and with the celebration, is the avalanche of events. Here’s an early chance to get into the spirit while supporting up-and-coming artists and fashion entrepreneurs.

Jada Pinkett Smith: ‘Worthy’ Book Tour

8 p.m. (Doors Open at 7 p.m.)

The Howard Theatre, 620 T Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

In advance of her book tour, Jada Pinkett-Smith has made some surprising revelations about her relationships with her husband Will Smith, hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur, and herself. The Howard Theatre website does not have ticket details listed but other events on the tour have required a book purchase and include meet and greet opportunities.

While the website currently says tickets are no longer available, be sure to see if any open up by visiting: ticketweb.com and check out other resale websites.

Friday, Oct. 20

7th Annual HU Bar Crawl: The Largest Black Bar Crawl in the World! Howard Homecoming

12 p.m – 10 p.m. | $30-40

With drink specials and open bar locations along the U St. Corridor, the annual HU Bar Crawl, is a way to get back into that dorm days mindset and check out some of the District’s nightlife. Just make sure you can rally for the actual game and homecoming parade the next day.

Ali Siddiq: The Domino Effect 3 (Live Special Taping)

6:00 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. | Check resale tickets for pricing.

Capital Turnaround, 700 M Street SE, Washington, D.C. 20001

Comedian Ali Siddiq will be shooting his next live special in D.C. over two days (Oct. 20 and Oct. 21) at the Capital Turnaround.

In “The Domino Effect 2,” Siddiq reflected on his youth and the circumstances that led to him serving six years in prison. It does not sound like a very funny set-up for jokes but Siddiq’s “The Domino Effect,” was the fourth most-watched comedy special on any platform and it currently has over 7.5 million views on YouTube.

All the shows are sold out, but check resale websites for availability.

Saturday, Oct. 21

HU Homecoming Annual Tailgate 2023

Time 10 a.m. | Free

Georgia Ave Northwest (across from Howard University)

Come for the tailgating and stay for the annual community parade on Georgia Ave. And if you’re feeling up to it there is also a football game being played between The Howard University Bisons and the Spartans of Norfolk State University.

Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees: Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniv. Tour

7:30 pm | $65+

Capital One Arena, 601 F Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20004

If you’ve been keeping up with current events regarding Fugees member Pras you know this could be a last opportunity to see the full group together. Also the word from the tour buzz is that 25 years later Lauryn HIll still puts on an incredible show.

Sunday, Oct. 22

National Museum of Women in the Arts Free Grand Reopening Community Day

10 am – 4 pm | Free with Tickets

National Museum of Women in the Arts, 1250 New York Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20005

After a two-year, $67.5 million renovation project the National Museum of Women in the Arts is re-opening. Unlike museums in the Smithsonian system, admission to the NMWA is typically not free so enjoy the wonderful work of contemporary women in the arts and a variety of fun activities to celebrate the re-opening weekend.

A Conversation with Mayor Bowser

10:30am – 12 pm| Free

Tifereth Israel Congregation, 7701 16th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20012

In light of recent events in Israel and Gaza, District Mayor Muriel Bowser will speak at Tifereth Israel Congregation.

Mayor Bowser will discuss the steps her administration has taken to confront anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination and also engage in a live question and answer session following her talk.