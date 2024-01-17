Check out a handful of the many events happening in the DMV this weekend. To keep up with all the fun, don’t forget to check out the Washington Informer Calendar.

Keep your outlook vibrant and remember, there’s always something happening in the DMV to keep your spirit — and social life — lit.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Take Time Thursday: The Benefits of Journaling

Time: 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. | Free with registration

Virtual

Journaling can reduce stress, help with goals and aspirations, and help defeat depression. The long-term benefits of journaling can turn into a book. Each page takes you back to a moment in time. Hear from journal enthusiast and author, Danielle N. Hall, as she explains the overall benefits of Journaling.

#TakeTimeThursday with the Anacostia Community Museum gives participants a chance to take time for wellness, health, and creativity with wellness practitioners, artists, thought leaders, performers, and issues advocates. Take a 45-minute break with us and boost your mind, body, and spirit.

Tango Class & Party at the Embassy of Uruguay

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | $10

Embassy of Uruguay, 1913 I Street Northwest, Washington, D.C., 20006

An immersive tango experience awaits at the Embassy of Uruguay. Open to all skill levels, join instructor Luis Angel for a tango class, followed by a party with traditional music and Uruguayan wines. Join the Uruguayan Embassy for an unforgettable night of dance and culture.

Friday, Jan. 19

The 2024 Washington Auto Show

Time: Noon. – 6 p.m. | $7.00 to $20.00

Walter E Washington Convention Center, 801 Allen Y. Lew Place NW, Washington, D.C., 20001

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show opens on Jan. 19 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. As the region’s largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States, the 2024 Show will continue in its timely tradition of featuring hundreds of vehicles on display from the world’s top manufacturers. The show will also play host to a variety of interactive activations such as outdoor ride n’ drives and indoor test tracks from Hyundai and Nissan, as well as brand-new features like the DC eDrives Experience.

Smthn Dfrnt

Time: 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Free with RSVP

Shanklin Hall, 2325 18th Street Northwest, Washington, D.C., 20009

DJ Cuzzin B is finally taking Smthn Dfrnt OUTSIDE. What started during quarantine as a reset to play EXACTLY what HE wanted to play turned into appointment viewing on virtual platforms for over two years straight. It’s where NEW JAMMIES, FORGOTTEN GEMS, and WORLD PREMIERES is the formula. Cuzzin B will inject those feel-good vibes you deserve on a Friday. Don’t worry, we GON party wit it. This Friday features DJ Pae Me. Bring friends, comfortable shoes, and an open mind. You can go anywhere for the same old thing.

Saturday, Jan. 20

DMV Fantastic Indoor Winter Market

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Free with RSVP

Songbyrd, 540 Penn Street Northeast, Washington, D.C., 20002

Come shop and see what’s happening in the DMV with fantastic indie makers and sellers of new and vintage goods. Free swag bags and giveaways!

Lionel Lyles Quintet

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. | $15-20

Takoma Station Tavern, 6914 4th Street Northwest, Washington, D.C., 20012

Lionel Lyles, one of the most widely respected young saxophonists in the D.C.-Baltimore area performs. Honored with awards from Washington City Paper and Jazz Journalists Association, Lyles has three albums and leads quartets and quintets. A graduate of Morgan State University and North Carolina Central University, he studied under jazz greats like Branford Marsalis. Lyles champions music’s unifying power. Based in Baltimore, he’s a Boulder, Colorado native.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Building Stories | Free Community Celebration

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Free

National Building Museum, 401 F St NW, Washington, DC, 20001

Please join us for a FREE community day to celebrate the opening of “Building Stories.”

The Museum’s new exhibition will bring visitors on an immersive exploration of the world of architecture, engineering, and construction found in the pages of children’s books.

Nate Smith and Friends

Time: 8 p.m. 11 p.m. | $20Hailing from Chesapeake, Virginia, Nate Smith, a drummer, composer, and producer, boasts three GRAMMY® nominations. He’s collaborated with Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Brittany Howard, and more. Known for his versatile drumming, Smith blends genres from jazz to hip-hop in his compositions. His latest work, ‘Kinfolk 2: See The Birds’ (Edition Records, September 2021), follows his acclaimed ‘Kinfolk: Postcards From Everywhere.’ With viral videos reaching millions, Smith stands out as a leading drummer of his era.