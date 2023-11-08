Check out a handful of the many events happening in the DMV this weekend. To keep up with all the fun, don’t forget to check out the Washington Informer Calendar.

Keep your outlook vibrant and remember, there’s always something happening in the DMV to keep your spirit– and social life– lit.

Thursday, Nov. 9

The Museum of Failure

Time: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | $17+

Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St, Washington, DC, 20002

First displayed in Sweden, the collection of more than 130 failures was originally conceived by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes seeing these larger-than-life corporate imperfections will inspire visitors to innovate and not be afraid to fail.

With artifacts spanning from the 17th century right up to the present day highlights include the infamous New Coke, a bubbly blunder of the 1980s, and the 1958 Ford Edsel, a car that promised the moon but barely managed to roll out of the driveway.

Mosaic Theater: Confederates

Time: 7 p.m. | $53

Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St, Washington, DC, 20002

Written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Stori Ayers, “Confederates” is the story of Sara, an enslaved rebel turned Union spy, and Sandra, a tenured professor at a modern-day university.

Despite living 160 years apart, their parallel struggles unite them across time.

Already a MacArthur Fellow, and two-time Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau’s “Confederates” is being hailed by critics as “hard-hitting” and “edgy,” and is sure to earn her some future award nominations.

Following the performance Nicole Brewer of Anti-Racist Theatre will engage in a conversation about the powerful work.

Friday, Nov. 10

HBCU FIRST LOOK FILM FESTIVAL ‘Opening Night at the Movies’

Time: 6:30 p.m. | $30 (for 3 day general pass)

National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), 1400 Constitution Ave. NW Washington, DC, 20560

The inaugural “HBCU First Look Film Festival” begins with “Opening Night at the Movies” at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC). The night will feature the special screening of “Rustin,” executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Media. The film shines a light on Bayard Rustin, the key figure behind the 1963 March on Washington. The evening begins at 6:30pm with a pre-reception, followed by a talkback after the screening.

The Howard University-hosted festival, takes place over three days and boasts sessions led by notable HBCU alumni, including Oscar-winning Ruth E. Carter and media giant Cathy Hughes. Other luminaries include Stephen “Dr.” Love, Loni Love, and Emmy-winner Jawn Murray. The festival will wrap with “The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports” presented by ESPN E60. Additionally, the HBCU First LOOK Film Challenge will highlight works from over 150 HBCU students from all over the country.

Ms. Pat – Ya Girl Done Made It – Late Show

Time: 9:45 p.m. | $35+

The Howard Theatre, 620 T St NW, Washington, DC, 20001

These days to make it in the entertainment industry you have to be multi-talented. That’s why it’s no surprise to see the hilarious Patricia Williams, also known as Ms. Pat, who you might know from her Emmy-nominated self-titled TV show or her podcast “Patdown” gracing comedy stages across the country.

As of publishing, only tickets available were for her Friday night late show. Hurry up for those tickets and guaranteed laughs!

Saturday, Nov. 11

​​Honoring Native Veterans

Time: 10 a.m. | Free

National Museum of the American Indian, 4th St. and Independence Ave. SW, Washington, DC, 20560

On Veterans Day 2023, join the National Museum of the American Indian in saluting the military contributions of Native American, Native Hawaiian, and Alaska Native Veterans.

Veteran Harvey Pratt (Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma), designer of the National Native American Veterans Memorial, will discuss the memorial’s design with curator Rebecca Trautmann. The talk precedes a film screening, “Why We Serve: Native Americans in the U.S. Armed Forces,” available on the museum’s second floor, and online. The Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society will initiate a wreath-laying event, followed by the Memorial Flame lighting from 4:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. ET. Veterans can relish refreshments on the fourth floor from 10 a.m. to -5:30 p.m.

Human Appeal’s Comedy Takeover

Time: 6 p.m. | 20+

Lisner Auditorium, 730 21 Street Northwest, Washington, DC, 20037

Billed as “Halal entertainment” join Muslim comedy giants Guz Khan, Azeem Muhammad, Yasmin Elhady, Jeremy McLellan, and Vik Pandya for an important cause – Syria Homes Appeal. In the project, Human Appeal offered 1,000 newly built brick homes as housing for internally displaced families in Syria earlier this year..

Sunday, Nov. 12

Laugh Your Heart Out! Stand-up Comedy Benefit

Time: 6:30 p.m. | $15

Busboys and Poets, 2021 14th St NW, Washington, DC, 20009

Unwind with a night of laughter while supporting the American Heart Association. The evening features a lineup of top comedians including Allan Sidley, known for his “dad jokes” and viral stand-up special “Daddy Issues.” Robert Mac, a grand-prize winner from Comedy Central, delivers brainy humor, while Violet Gray mixes geeky and political laughs. Daphne London, from Central Pennsylvania, offers melodic comedy tunes. Dan Kapr, renowned for his absurdist one-liners and unique background, guarantees a bear-free experience. Enjoy comedy for a cause!

Rod Wave – Nostalgia Tour

Time: 8 p.m. | $50+

Capital One Arena, 601 F Street NW, Washington, DC, 20004

Rodarius Marcell Green, known professionally as Rod Wave, has made his own wave (pun intended) as a pioneer of “soul-trap”. With almost 9 million monthly streams on Spotify it’s clear his music is more than a sub-genre these days. DMV native R&B Ari Lennox will open.