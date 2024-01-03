Check out a handful of the many events happening in the. DMV this weekend. To keep up with all the fun, don’t forget to check out the Washington Informer Calendar.

Keep your outlook vibrant and remember, there’s always something happening in the DMV to keep your spirit — and social life — lit.

Thursday, Jan. 4

New Year, New You!

Time: 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | $20

The Phillips Collection, 1600 21st St NW, Washington, D.C., 20009

Reflect on the year and set intentions for 2024 by creating vision boards at the Resolution Station. Experience an AI makeover with the Janus Series. Savor delicious drinks from The Mocktail Club. Ring in the New Year with the organic sounds and textures of jazz, funk, and hip-hop performed by the Nag Champa Art Ensemble.

Friday, Jan. 5

Visions of Resilience: Art for Climate Justice

Time: Noon – 9 p.m. | Free

Del Ray Artisans, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia , 22301

The “Visions of Resilience: Art for Climate Justice” exhibit, running Jan. 5-27 at Del Ray Artisans, is a collaborative effort with the Changing Planet Justice Foundation. It aims to raise awareness of climate change and its impact on marginalized communities. The exhibit uses the universal languages of image and feeling to convey environmental issues, encouraging action toward a just, climate-friendly future. ‘Art holds the power to portray what words often miss.’ Meet the artists and the curator at the opening reception, Friday, Jan. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Strangers That Clique + Steel City w/ Ryan Lucas

Time: 8 p.m. | $15

Pearl Street Warehouse, 33 Pearl Street SW, Washington, D.C., 20024

Strangers That Clique, a band known for its unique fusion of funk, hip-hop, and rock, is hosting its album release party. The band, featuring a diverse lineup of musicians with backgrounds spanning the musical spectrum, has been making waves in the D.C. area since 2018. Their fresh tunes, characterized by tight beats, pounding bass, roaring guitars, slick rhymes, majestic horns, passionate vocals, and memorable, danceable hooks, have set them apart.

The group, which calls D.C. home, is noted for its original songs that shine amid today’s landscape. It includes D.C. hip-hop mainstay Ardamus and has been praised for its dynamic blend of personalities and musical elements. “Diverse personalities and musical elements ignite,” says Danny Griffin of Takoma Park Radio.

Steel City is the opener.

Sunday, Jan. 7

To Live and Breathe: Women and Environmental Justice Closing Reception

Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Free

Anacostia Community Museum, 1901 Fort Pl SE, Washington, D.C.

Join the Anacostia Community Museum for a final opportunity to view the exhibition “To Live and Breathe: Women in Environmental Justice in Washington, D.C.” Hear from curator Rachel Seidman and community leaders, explore your “Activist Animal” and other interactive elements of the exhibition, and enjoy good food and fellowship. Food is provided by the co-sponsor, the Anacostia Coordinating Council.