Check out a handful of the many events happening in the DMV this weekend. To keep up with all the fun, don’t forget to check out the Washington Informer Calendar.

Keep your outlook vibrant and remember, there’s always something happening in the DMV to keep your spirit and social life lit.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Coffee & Collections: The Old Days of the New Thing

Time: 11a.m. – Noon | Free with RSVP

Anacostia Community Museum, 1901 Fort Place SE, Washington, D.C., 20020

The New Thing Art & Architecture Center, established in 1966 by Topper Carew in Adams Morgan, was a hub for community-based architecture, planning, and various arts disciplines. It offered classes in photography, filmmaking, African dance and drumming, painting, drawing, and creative writing.

The center, a pivotal site for Black arts and culture in the 1960s and 70s, is remembered fondly by many Washingtonians. Activities included African dance and drumming sessions with Melvin Deal, and weekly jazz workshops at St. Margaret’s Church, featuring artists like Roberta Flack and Go-Go legend Chuck Brown.

Explore the museum’s extensive collection of art and artifacts from this iconic era.

DC Moth StorySLAM: HOME @ Miracle Theatre

Time: 6:30 p.m. | $15

Miracle Theatre, 535 8th Street SE, Washington, D.C., 20003

The Moth, a New York City-based nonprofit dedicated to storytelling, hosts an open-mic storytelling competition. The night’s theme: ”’HOME.” Participants can share five-minute stories about anything from their heritage to their current abode. Whether it’s a tale of comfort or chaos, all are welcome.

Founded in 1997, The Moth holds storytelling events nationwide, featuring a mix of notable figures and everyday individuals. In addition to its live events, stories can be found on The Moth Radio Hour on public radio and The Moth Podcast.

Friday, Dec. 8

Step Afrika’!s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Time: 8 p.m. | $56+

Arena Stage, 1101 Sixth Street SW, Washington, D.C., 20024

Experience the opening night of Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show, the world’s first holiday performance showcasing the African American tradition of stepping. This visually and audibly stunning show is part of an annual tradition by Step Afrika!, a dance company celebrating the African-American stepping tradition.

Established in 1994 in South Africa, Step Afrika! began as a collaboration between U.S. dancers and Johannesburg’s Soweto Dance Theatre. The company, now based in the Atlas Performing Arts Center in the U.S. since 2006, tours internationally and offers educational workshops.

Treehouse Rooftop Lounge Opening

Time: 5 p.m. | Free

Treehouse Rooftop Lounge, 411 New York Avenue NE, Washington, D.C., 20002

VERSUS, an award-winning lifestyle brand and creative agency, announces the launch of Treehouse Rooftop Lounge, a unique and intimate venue. Five stories above the vibrant Union Market area, the lounge transforms the historic Bolgiano’s Seed Factory into a lush, jungle-themed oasis. Guests can enjoy internationally inspired cuisine, creative cocktails, and dynamic DJ sets amidst verdant greenery. The Treehouse Rooftop Lounge is a distinctive blend of urban energy and natural tranquility.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Shop Talk DC: Green & Climate Gentrification

Time: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Free

Wanda’s on Seventh, 1851 Seventh Street NW, Washington, D.C., 20001

Black Millennials 4 Flint, in partnership with Wanda’s on 7th, is holding a critical discussion “Green & Climate Gentrification,” led by National Director of Black Male Initiatives Dr. Carlton Poindexter and University of Maryland scholar Jan-Michael Archer. This conversation will delve into how environmental improvements and climate change impact property values and community displacement.

The first 10 guests will receive complimentary food. This event is kid-friendly, with adult supervision required.

COLORS Worldwide Presents: R&B ONLY LIVE

Time: 7:15 p.m.-Midnight | $52.50+

The Anthem, 901 Wharf Street SW, Washington, D.C., 20024

Join host Apex Laurent and DJ GabSoul for R&B ONLY LIVE, an immersive musical journey through the evolution of R&B. Presented by COLORS Worldwide, a Los Angeles-based experience company, this event showcases R&B hits from the classics to contemporary.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Breakfast with Santa at Dave & Buster’s Silver Spring

Time: 9 a.m. – Noon | $25.99

Dave & Buster’s Silver Spring, 8661 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Maryland, 20910

Meet Santa Claus at Dave & Buster’s, a unique alternative to the usual mall visit. A ticket offers an All-American Breakfast buffet with soda, coffee, and tea, plus a $10 Power Card® featuring Unlimited Video Game Play.

Enjoy early access to Dave & Buster’s, a personal photo opportunity with Santa, and all gratuities and taxes are included.

Holiday Pottery Sale at District Clay Center

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Free

District Clay Center, 2414 Douglas St NE, Washington, D.C., 20018

The District Clay Center invites guests to its annual Holiday Pottery Sale, featuring the unique ceramic art of 30 local potters. A perfect opportunity for those seeking handmade, local gifts, the sale will be held at the studio at 2414 Douglas St NE from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy complimentary homemade snacks and hot apple cider while exploring the studio and watching potters at work.