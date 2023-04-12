Photos from the 35th annual Wammie Awards (Photography by Erica Blake, Nate Payne and Karina Torres)
The 35th annual Wammie Music Awards, presented by The MusicianShip, just wrapped up, and let us tell you, it was straight fire! “The Hitmakers Ball” went down on April 1 at Capital Turnaround, with WUSA9’s Allison Seymour and Darren Haynes hosting the lit event. The 900-seat venue was completely sold out and buzzin’ with excitement as the DMV’s music scene came together to celebrate the Wammie Winners and flex their 🔥fits on the red carpet.

The @wammiesdc socials were poppin’ with tags and posts of everyone flexin’ their drip and showing love to the winners. The DMV music fam played a major role in deciding the Wammie winners, with over 1,000 public nominations and around 20,000 votes. The top 5 most nominated awards included Best Music Video, Best Hip-Hop Song, Best Pop Song, Best R&B/Soul Song, and Best Rap Song. In total, 51 Wammie Awards were announced.

The night also honored some serious game-changers in the DMV music scene with special community awards, including Lifetime Achievement Award, Hitmaker.

