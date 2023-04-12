The 35th annual Wammie Music Awards, presented by The MusicianShip, just wrapped up, and let us tell you, it was straight fire! “The Hitmakers Ball” went down on April 1 at Capital Turnaround, with WUSA9’s Allison Seymour and Darren Haynes hosting the lit event. The 900-seat venue was completely sold out and buzzin’ with excitement as the DMV’s music scene came together to celebrate the Wammie Winners and flex their 🔥fits on the red carpet.

Photos from the 35th annual Wammie Awards (Photography by Erica Blake, Nate Payne and Karina Torres)

The @wammiesdc socials were poppin’ with tags and posts of everyone flexin’ their drip and showing love to the winners. The DMV music fam played a major role in deciding the Wammie winners, with over 1,000 public nominations and around 20,000 votes. The top 5 most nominated awards included Best Music Video, Best Hip-Hop Song, Best Pop Song, Best R&B/Soul Song, and Best Rap Song. In total, 51 Wammie Awards were announced.

The night also honored some serious game-changers in the DMV music scene with special community awards, including Lifetime Achievement Award, Hitmaker.

Read the full story on www.wibridgedc.com.