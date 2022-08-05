The U.S. Department of Defense has denied D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for assistance from the D.C. National Guard to deal with migrants coming into the District from Texas.

A letter was sent to the mayor on Friday by the Defense Department’s executive secretary saying the city has sufficient funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that has been given to nonprofits that can provide services to the migrants, NBC News reported.

Bowser asked for help in a letter to the office of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on July 19 and to Biden administration aides on July 22.

Bowser argues in the July 22 letter that the District’s migrant crisis is a Biden administration issue, saying “the migrant crisis facing our city and our country through cruel political gamesmanship from the governors of Texas and Arizona must be dealt with on the federal level,” NBC News reported.

A Bowser administration official said the D.C. government is working with migrant aid groups to get the new residents secure housing and needed medical services, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported.