The D.C. Department of Energy and Environment, in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Trust, announced $346,597 in awards to small and local entities under the Small and Accessible Sustainability Grant Program.

In its second year, the program provides funding to small, new and historically excluded entities working to help meet the District’s environmental and sustainability goals in three categories: ditch the disposables, donation and reuse and urban agriculture.

“The collaboration between DOEE’s Urban Sustainability Administration and Watershed Protection Division and the Chesapeake Bay Trust has created an innovative model to reach businesses and community organizations that have long faced barriers to assessing government funds,” said interim DOEE Director Richard Jackson. “Initiatives like these support our agency’s equity goals and work to empower smaller District entities to reach our Sustainable DC and Zero Waste DC goals.”

Eight projects for a total of $173,843 in grants including funds for Metropolitan AME Church in Northwest and The Fresh Food Factory located in the Anacostia Arts Center in Ward 8 in Southeast. Seven projects received a total of $59,674 including Common Good City Farm in Northwest. Building Bridges Across the River in Southeast in Ward 8 was a part of the projects receiving a total of $113,080 in grants.