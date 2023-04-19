The D.C. Department of Employment Services (DOES) Division of State Initiatives continued its Second Chance Month event series on April 13 by sponsoring a Hack-A-Thon at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Northwest.

The Hack-A-Thon followed a Second Chance Hiring Fair for the city’s returning citizens, who are actively seeking employment in the construction, education, administration, healthcare, and social services industries.

“Second Chance Month is for connecting returning citizens and justice-impacted residents to resources, training and employers to further their comeback stories,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “It is also a time to examine the critical policy issues and innovations that allow for those incarcerated to rejoin society with the skills and access to opportunities that lead to sustained employment and contribution to our local economy.”