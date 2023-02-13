Dominion Energy is holding a career expo aimed at uplifting men of color in the region.

The Richmond-based utility company’s United Conference & Career Expo is set for Feb. 20 at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia.

The event is free and is open to up to 1,000 people but is specifically targeted toward men of color.

Dominion has sponsored and/or funded numerous similar programs, including the Capital Youth Empowerment Program, which aims to connect men from underserved communities to career advancement opportunities.

The company provided $168,000 in support of CYEP, $158,000 toward a Social Justice Grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation and a $10,000 sponsorship of next week’s career expo.

A product of the CYEP is Mark Washington, who joined the U.S. Army after graduating from T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria.

Washington, who never attended college, finished CYEP’s Fathers in Tech program, which Dominion’s Social Justice Grant supported. He is now enrolled in Arlington’s Talent Pilot Program to become a software engineer.