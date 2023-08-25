After becoming the first president twice impeached, President Donald Trump completed another humiliating first for ex-commanders in chief.

He’s made history, with four indictments in four states, and is the man who once stated he could grab women by their private parts, only later to be found liable by a civil jury for sexual assault. Now he’s the first president with a mugshot.

Not long after 7:30 p.m. EST Thursday, Trump was booked into Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

Inside the lockup, Trump finally received the same treatment as most criminal defendants: his mugshot was taken, and the sheriff released the notorious photo a short time later.

His previous three arrests — in New York, Florida, and Washington — spared him of the usual perp walk of shame, a jail visit, and an eagerly anticipated indignity of a mugshot.

However, once in Atlanta, authorities processed Trump and eventually released him from Fulton County Jail, but not before he was assigned the inmate number P01135809.

He joined his 18 other co-conspirators to have surrendered in the racketeering and election interference case launched by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff, and Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Sidney Powell, who were all attorneys for Trump, now have publicly available mugshots.

Trump shared his mug shot on X, previously known as Twitter.

The post sent viewers to his 2024 campaign website, where he used the mugshot for a fundraising campaign.

The booking process was reportedly expedited, lasting approximately 30 minutes, as

Trump’s legal team and prosecutors had earlier agreed upon a $200,000 bond. Part of the stipulated conditions prohibits Trump from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses, or alleged victims through any means, including social media.

The charges against Trump and the others include attempting to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss to Joe Biden in Georgia.

“You should be able to challenge an election,” Trump told supporters and journalists outside the Atlanta jail. “I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election, and I should have every right to do that.”