The International Downtown Association has selected Nabavi Oliver, the DowntownDC Business Improvement District’s chief operating officer, as one of the urban district management industry’s brightest professionals for the 2023 Emerging Leader Fellowship program.

Oliver joins 29 fellowship recipients from cities around the country. The ELF program is a week-long experimental curriculum that brings together a cohort of professionals from within the place-management industry. The fellows learn essential leadership and place-management skills and gain practical tools in the areas of place-based economic development, the live-work-play experience, and public-private partnerships.

“I am honored to be selected to participate in this year’s Emerging Leaders Fellowship program alongside esteemed place management professionals,” Oliver said. “I plan to utilize tools from the program across the DowntownDC BID organization in HR, IT, and other departments under my leadership. Additionally, I understand from other previous ELF members that the knowledge shared, and the relationships made, extend far beyond just the program, and create lifelong partnerships.”

The program will take place from June 4-6 in New York City.