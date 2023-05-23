The DowntownDC Business Improvement District and creative event production group Shaolin Jazz are once again partnering to bring seven outdoor movies to Franklin Park in Northwest this summer.

During each screening, DJ 2-Tone will live to score each film with a mix of hip-hop, jazz and more to create a unique summertime experience. DowntownDC Summer Flicks — CAN I KICK IT? will begin on June 1 and run every Thursday evening through July 13.

Seating starts at 7:30 p.m. when guests can enjoy music with a lineup of special guest disc jockeys. The movies will start at sunset.

Attendees can enjoy free swag items while supplies last and discounts from nearby Pow Pow.

On June 1, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will air, followed by “Mission Impossible” on June 8; “The Goonies” on June 15; “The Hunger Games” on June 22; “Everything Everywhere All at Once” on June 29; “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on July 6; and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” on July 13.

Guests are urged to bring blankets and chairs as well as visit eateries in the neighborhood for food and drinks.