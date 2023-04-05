A historic art exhibition is now at the David C. Driskell Center on the University of Maryland-College Park campus. On view until May 22, “RINGGOLD | SAAR: Meeting on the Matrix” features the work of Faith Ringgold and Betye Saar, two of the most prolific artists working in printmaking art. Both women, in their 90s, are still producing art. Though they have individually been included in numerous exhibitions throughout their careers, this Driskell Center showcase is the first time Ringgold and Saar’s works are featured exclusively in an exhibition.

“The majority of these works were in the David C. Driskell collection,” said Professor Curlee R. Holton, director, and artist-in-residence of the Driskell Center. “Young scholars being involved with this access is just phenomenal.”

Welcome to the Ringgold/Saar Matrix

“Meeting on the Matrix” displays Ringgold and Saar’s intricate, painstaking work. Most approaches to printmaking art layer multiple applications of different colors. Through the years, some art critics have dismissed this genre of art with a mindset that paper art does not compare to sculpture or works on canvas.

“Ninety-nine percent of the show is their print work,” said Clea Massiani, one of nine Ph.D. student curators who assembled the exhibition. “Both of these artists are known for many things, but not necessarily their print work,” said the art history major and Driskell Center graduate assistant.

The meaning behind the show’s title, “Meeting at the Matrix,” references any printmaking that transfers ink to another service. The Driskell Center has created an intentional exhibition for art lovers to feel print works of the Ringgold and Saar in various forms.

Ringgold is famous for her quilt works, of which one is on view. She was also a teacher and author of children’s books.

Saar is known for her sculptures, particularly those with found materials, a technique called “assemblage.” Massiani explained that Saar would go through thrift stores or find things on the street, then take those items back to her studio and assemble them to create a new sculpture. There are a few of Saar’s assemblage works in the show.

Curated With Intent to Honor

The students who curated “Meeting at the Matrix” worked meticulously to design a look that captured an impactful and colorful look at American history from the Black Women’s viewpoint.

“We wanted to create a visual identity for the show’s title. We’re talking about everything, including the color of the walls,” said Massiani about the approach taken by the cohort. “As Ph.D. students, we have worked with exhibitions and museums before. It was important for us to make ‘Meeting at the Matrix’ memorable.”

“RINGGOLD | SAAR: Meeting on the Matrix,” a history-making exhibition, is on view until May 22. For this exhibition, the gallery is open Monday–Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Follow the David Driskell Center on social media to see some Saturday hours for this show– Instagram/Twitter: @driskellcenter and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDCDC Also, a preview of this exhibition can be seen at https://youtu.be/v3GfO7C2T3Y.

A podcast series is also available at: https://bit.ly/RINGGOLD-SAARPodcast_WI