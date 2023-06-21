Dryy Garment Care’s impact goes beyond their dry cleaning experience, the company is also known for their dedication to the community and giving back. In its third year, the “Dryy Run,” which occurred on June 10, is just one example of the company’s commitment to supporting the community and fostering meaningful connections. The company’s unique approach, coupled with its unwavering dedication to giving back, has set them apart from traditional dry cleaners, making them a beloved and trusted brand in the community.

“Community and social responsibility are things we feel very passionate about,” explained Managing Partner Ken Sandy. “It’s a big part of who we are and something we intentionally work towards.”

Known for its commitment to community engagement, Dryy Garment Care, has not only revolutionized the dry cleaning experience, but has also become a prominent fixture in numerous residential apartment buildings throughout the city.

The company’s growth can be attributed to its innovative locker system, which provides a convenient and seamless experience for residents. These lockers, strategically placed in residential apartment buildings, allow customers to drop off and pick up their garments at their convenience, eliminating the hassle of traditional in-store visits.

“We have changed the way D.C. does laundry through our multi-service channel platform,” Sandy elaborated. “This allows us to meet our [Dryy] Members in their preferred method.”

The Dryy Run is yet another example of the company’s innovative efforts to engage with the community.

By organizing the run, Dryy aims to address social issues and provide opportunities for underprivileged children. This year’s event raised over $10,000, enabling 11 children from Ward 5 to attend summer camp– an experience that will undoubtedly shape their personal growth and development.

“We strive to enrich the very communities we serve. Having no political agenda, we organically create measurable outcomes that are vital to our communities. We know the importance of cultivating intersections of community, culture, and commerce,” Sandy shared.

The Dryy Run and other community-focused initiatives have solidified the company’s reputation as a socially responsible company.

The company’s engagement extends beyond philanthropy. Dryy Garment Care actively collaborates with local businesses and artists, fostering a sense of creativity and connection within the community. Partnerships with organizations like Balmoré Art, Art Supply DC, and Cool Kids Vinyl have resulted in unique experiences and events that celebrate the vibrant culture of the District.

Participating in the Dryy Run was an incredible opportunity to showcase the versatility and community,” shared Art Supply DC Founder, Liv. P.

“We were able to educate, share our cannabis products and sell art created by local creatives,” the entrepreneur said.

In addition to community work, Dryy Garment Care’s commitment to environmental sustainability sets them apart in the industry. They prioritize eco-friendly practices, utilizing non-toxic cleaning solutions and reducing waste through efficient processes.

“By delivering cleaning solutions that are safe for people, pets, and the planet, we maintain a clean conscience,” said Sandy.

Embracing sustainability, the company not only provides excellent dry cleaning services, but also contributes to the overall well-being of the environment and the community.

By focusing on convenience, community and environmental responsibility, Dryy has forged a unique identity that resonates with their customers. Their presence in residential apartment buildings has become a testament to their commitment to adaptability and customer-centric service.

As Dryy Garment Care continues to grow and expand, the company has established itself as more than a dry cleaner, but a beacon of community engagement and innovation, embodying the spirit of unity and progress in the District.

For more information about Dryy Garment Care and their community engagement initiatives, go to their website at www.dryydc.com.