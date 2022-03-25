White House officials announced Thursday that its annual Easter Egg Roll will return this year after the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation the past two years.

The egg roll is scheduled to take place on the South Lawn on Easter Monday, April 18.

According to the White House Historical Association, some historians credit first lady Dolley Madison with first proposing the idea of a public egg roll around 1810, and there are accounts of informal egg rolls staged by the children of Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Johnson.

The 1878 event hosted by President Rutherford B. Hayes on the South Lawn has been credited as the first official White House Easter Egg Roll.

Tickets to the Easter Egg Roll are free to the public and may be requested through an online lottery starting Friday and closing next Thursday at 10 a.m. Entering the lottery is free of charge and randomly selected winners will be notified by email by April 7.

Additionally, the Spring Garden Tours will start on April 9 and April 10 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The tours are free and open to the public; however, a ticket is required for all attendees, including small children.

The National Park Service will distribute free, timed tickets at a tent stationed near the Ellipse Visitors Pavilion each day starting at 8:30 a.m. The entry point for all guests will be located near the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Avenue NW.

Tickets will be distributed, one ticket per person, on a first-come, first-served basis.

White House officials said anyone who has been tested positive for coronavirus, had the virus or been in close contact with someone confirmed or suspected to have had the disease within 10 days prior to their visit may not attend. Face masks will be available when entering the White House for those who choose to wear them.