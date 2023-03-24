It did not take Georgetown University long to find a replacement for Patrick Ewing, who was relieved of his duties on March 9 after six years at the helm. Before a gathering of anxious students, fans, members of the media and his family, Ed Cooley was officially named the new head men’s basketball coach of the Hoyas on March 22 inside of Nolan Hall at the Thompson Athletics Center.

“I’m incredibly grateful for every opportunity that’s ever been given; I’m far from perfect,” said Cooley, regarded as a successful builder of programs. “All I’m asking this community to do is give us an opportunity to grow, develop and trust. We’re gonna lose some games — it’s OK, losing is part of growth. But over time, it’s gonna pay off, and the dreams do come true. It was a dream of mine to be here. A dream. And it all started because somebody looked like me, spoke like me, and was big like me. That’s what gave me the opportunity to be here today.”

Cooley comes to the Hilltop from Providence College, where he coached for 12 seasons, boasting an impressive 242-153 record, which includes seven trips to the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Sweet 16 in 2022, a Big East regular season title (2022) and a Big East Tournament title (2014). In 2022, Cooley was the recipient of the Naismith Coach of the Year Award, named the Sporting News Coach of the Year, the Big East Coach of the Year, the NABC District 5 Coach of the Year and the USBWA District 1 Coach of the Year.

“Ed brings 17 years of experience as a head coach and a deep commitment to excellence,” said Georgetown President John J. DeGioa in the introduction at the press conference. “Ed’s a builder. He builds teams. He builds community. He understands what it means for a team to be successful on the court, and most importantly, the role that athletics can play in the formation of the young men on his team.”

Cooley’s first day on campus was a busy one including meeting with university officials, media, donors and even making a stop to shake hands with fans on campus. Additionally, he held special meetings with the entire Georgetown coaching staff and members of the band, Hoya Blue and cheerleading squad as he introduced himself to the Georgetown community.

While the process was speedy, it was thorough.

“As we began this process, Coach Cooley quickly emerged as a leading candidate,” remarked Reed. “We knew we needed a leader, someone who understood our identity and could reimagine Georgetown to fit into today’s unique basketball landscape. Coach Cooley has a vision for his program on the court, and also possesses the ability to set the standard for these young men guided by our Jesuit values. I am certain he will quickly ingrain himself into the Georgetown community showing his passion, drive and determination to build a championship program.”

Under Ewing, the Hoyas finished 7-25 and 2-18 in the Big East this past season.