EdFEST, D.C.’s Annual Public School Fair, Returns Online

EdFEST, D.C.’s annual public school fair, is back Saturday, Dec. 11 to help families connect directly with D.C. Public Schools and public charter schools on an online platform. Families who have questions or concerns about their student’s next educational step are encouraged to register for free today to gain access.

My School DC, the public school lottery, is hosting the event, now in its eighth year. EdFEST will be held online from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families will have the opportunity to talk to representatives from more than 200 schools, as well as community pre-K providers and other family support organizations.

Finding the time in busy schedules to tour different schools can be an immense challenge for many families. In addition, many schools are currently not able to welcome families to their campuses for tours. EdFEST allows families to conveniently and meaningfully connect with every school that they are interested in on the same day from their personal devices.

The event is held ahead of the launch of the public school lottery application on Dec. 13, 2021, for the 2022-23 school year. The deadline for applications for grades 9-12 is Feb. 1, 2022, and for PK3 through grade 8 is March 1, 2022. Preschool in D.C. is free, but families must apply through the lottery to receive a seat.

The event is free. Students and families can go to MySchoolDC.org to register. Those who register will receive an email with instructions about how to log in and navigate the virtual platform on the day of the event. Registrants will retain access to the platform for 30 days after the live event.

The easy-to-use virtual platform will work on any internet-connected device. The platform provides everyone a way to communicate live with school representatives and learn about the public school lottery.

“While we miss connecting with students and families in person, we are excited to bring EdFEST to homes and mobile devices this year,” said Amy Lerman, My School DC executive director. “We want everyone to find the school that’s best for their family.”

Language interpretation is available in Spanish, Amharic, French, Chinese, Vietnamese and American Sign Language.

Families who need support registering for the event or have questions about the lottery process can call the My School DC hotline at 202-888-6336.

REGISTER FOR FREE today at MySchoolDC.org