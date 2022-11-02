With two weeks to go until the midterm elections, President Joe Biden took the stage last week at the Lincoln Theatre to encourage people to get to the polls and vote for the Democrats running nationally.

Before a crowd of reproductive rights advocates and Democratic operatives, Biden promised that if Democrats hold their majorities in the House and the Senate this November, the first bill he will send to Congress will protect abortion access at the federal level. Telling the crowd he will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by signing the law, he said, “Together we will restore the right to choose for every woman in every state in America.”

Although voters living in the District don’t get to cast ballots for senators, voting congressional representatives or governors, it’s imperative that we remind our friends and family in the rest of the country what’s at issue.

Celebrities such as rapper Killer Mike and Luke Campbell of 2 Live Crew fame have argued that supporting the Biden/Harris administration and the Democrats this fall is akin to ignoring Black men’s concerns. While it’s impossible to please every Black voter, it’s important to stress that the current GOP has resisted the Biden administration’s aims to pass laws and policies that directly benefit Black people.

Here are highlights of just a few of the laws passed under this administration:`

H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan that cut Black child poverty by more than 33% overall. It made more Black families eligible for the child tax credit, and helped to feed 30 million children with the summer EBT program and expansion of WIC benefits.

H.R. 5376, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 that addresses climate change, health care costs, job creation and corporate taxes. But it also capped out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 for the 1.6 million to 3.3 million Medicare beneficiaries taking insulin, and it limits out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs for seniors at $2,000 each year.

This bill also gives $3 billion in Environmental and Climate Justice Block Grants to cut pollution and improve public health in communities that have suffered from long-standing environmental and health hazards. Sixty billion dollars worth of environmental justice initiatives are now being funded through this act.

H.R. 55, the Emmett Till Antilynching Act that makes lynching a federal hate

crime, and will impose fines and prision terms up to 30 years, on anyone who commits a lynching.

While national polls reflect that voters are concerned right now about the economy and inflation issues that typically favor Republicans, it’s important to keep in mind that this administration is far likelier to pass laws that benefit Black families. Voting for Democrats is also more likely to insure voter rights and access around the country. And surely, even the most disgruntled rap artist would agree.