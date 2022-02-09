If you’ve had the opportunity to watch any of the Black History Month programs this month showcased on public television networks, especially documentaries produced by Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. (“The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross”) or Henry Hampton (“Eyes on the Prize”), you can’t help but notice a recurring theme in history.

Not just in Black history but within the annals of American history. If you maintain just a modicum of objectivity and remain focused, you’ll begin to recognize the many cloaks worn by America’s leaders which for centuries which they have donned in efforts to hide their attitudes of and beliefs in the superiority of whites and the inferiority of Blacks.

It’s not rocket science nor is it Critical Race Theory. As the young folks say, “it is what it is.”

And because history often repeats itself in some shape or fashion, we’re once again seeing racism “unveiled,” unleashed by the likes of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in his heated remarks about President Biden’s decision to appoint a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.

This is not an issue of partisanship, although one might be led to think so given the criticisms and so-called expressions of dismay coming from Cruz and other members of the Republican Party.

Consider what Cruz has said has him so upset.

“The fact that he’s willing to make a promise at the outset, that it must be a Black woman, I got to say that’s offensive,” Cruz said on his recent podcast. “You know, Black women are, what, 6% of the U.S. population? He’s saying to 94% of Americans, ‘I don’t give a damn about you. You are ineligible.'”

Really? Sorry, Ted but as the elders used to say down in Georgia, “Sorry but that washer ain’t clean!”

Consider that in America, we’ve had 115 justices on the Supreme Court since its creation in 1789, 101 of whom were white men.

As Eugene Robinson said in a recent editorial, diversity does not imply taking something away from whites, or anyone else — it means opening the door for opportunity for those rarely, if ever, allowed to go inside the room.

If Cruz’s statement has any merit, then it seems it would be just as accurate for African Americans to say we’ve been offended since 1619, or 1776, or 1789, or …

We hope and pray that more qualified and intelligent members of Congress will step up to the plate and work with Biden and move the process along swiftly as we prepare for our nation to finally — after long last — have a Black woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

To do anything less, is, well, another example of “veiled racism.” Or maybe we should just say “unveiled racism.”