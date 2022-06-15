The primary elections in the District are only days away. And while some residents say they’re still undecided on several key races, the good news is they’re doing their homework on the candidates.

And there are several races whose outcomes remain anyone’s guess.

Here are the seats up for grabs: Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, mayor, attorney general, D.C. council chair, at-large member of the council and member of the council for Wards 1, 3, 5 and 6.

Early voting centers throughout the city remain open until June 19. Mail-in ballots can be submitted by U.S. postal service, mail drop boxes that are located in the city and at early voting centers and the D.C. Board of Elections office.

On June 21, primary day, the city’s 144 precincts will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. for voting. People can register and vote the same day. Voter registration can also take place by visiting the D.C. Board of Elections website.

Many voters tend to skip the primary elections and focus instead on the presidential election which occurs every four years. But primary elections can set a tone for the general elections which follow in the fall, especially how a shift in power in the House, the Senate, or significantly impact the success of a president.

Voting in the District, unlike in other parts in the country, is easy to do and painless. But somehow people still offer almost any excuse for why their haven’t voted.

Vote, D.C. – vote like your life depends on it because . . . well, maybe it does.