After being forced to convene virtually over the past two years due to the COVID pandemic, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation returns to the District in person for its annual policy session that focuses on the issues and challenges facing Black America while seeking strategies to secure greater equity and justice for all Americans, particularly those of color.

The 51st Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) will be held Sept. 28 – Oct. 2 with the theme, “Advancing Our Purpose. Elevating Our Power.” The Conference comes at a critical time in our nation’s history as many believe 2022 to be a year that demands action and civic engagement within the Black community as we face a pivotal election season in November.

CBCF leaders say 2022 serves as a year of reuniting and focusing on raising our voices and perspectives with pride as we engage and explore policy and today’s most critical issues from a Black perspective. Convening in person for the first since 2019, the Conference, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Northwest, will once again feature signature events including: the Prayer Breakfast, National Town Hall, Phoenix Awards and Black Party.

The Washington Informer is honored to be a leading media sponsor for this year’s Conference and promises to have all hands on deck during the five days of formal meetings, informal pow-wows and awards presentations and much, much more.

Finally, we salute and pay homage to those brave visionaries who, led by Rep. Charles Diggs (D-Mich.), created the Democracy Select Committee during the late 60s in an effort to bring the few Black members of Congress together for mutual support.

In 1971, the Congressional Black Caucus would be established by 13 founding members – trailblazers in every sense of the word. Those founders include: Shirley A. Chisholm, William L. Clay Sr., George W. Collins, John Conyers Jr., Ronald V. Dellums, Charles C. Diggs Jr., Augustus F. Hawkins, Ralph H. Metcalfe, Parren J. Mitchell, Robert N.C. Nix Sr., Charles B. Rangel, Louis Stokes and Walter E. Fauntroy.

It’s time to get busy and to make our voices heard.