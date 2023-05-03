Working for the Black press is an honor that comes with the responsibility of understanding and maintaining the strong legacy of the ancestors who bravely began producing Black-owned news 196 years ago.

However, in some high-falutin journalism, media and mainstream circles, the Black press can sometimes be treated as less valuable— not to be confused with trustworthy, might I add– sources. For instance, while I know you, our loyal reader doesn’t think this way, there are some who might contend The Washington Post carries more journalistic value than The Washington Informer.

Depending on the event, individual and surrounding circumstances publicists and stars alike will choose to overlook smaller, Black-owned outlets, while prioritizing more notable and widely-known media organizations.

That’s why when President Joe Biden shouted out the Black Press during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, it was a big deal.

“The reason the world saw what [Mamie Till] saw [of her son Emmett Till’s maimed corpse] was because of another hero in this story: the Black Press. That’s a fact. Jet Magazine, the Chicago Defender, and other Black radio and newspapers were unflinching and brave in making sure America saw what she saw. And I mean it.”

No, this is not an editorial thanking the white man for finally recognizing the hard and barrier-breaking work of Black people. It’s a moment to acknowledge the incredible strength, savvy, success and significance of the Black press.

Further, the speech’s celebration of Black media had a particular focus on the strength of Black women.

In mentioning the grief-stricken turned justice fighting Till (Mobley), to the ground-breaking Ida B. Wells, and the late Gwen Ifill, Biden highlighted the fortitude that is Black women and their contributions to society.

“‘The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon the wrongs,’” Biden said, quoting Wells.

“That’s the sacred charge of a free press. And I mean that,” he emphasized.

To be a truly free and equitable press, media professionals must continue to uplift the Black press as Biden did during the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 28, an exhortation that garnered a standing ovation.

The Black press is not only valuable, it’s necessary in relaying, revealing and archiving narratives, as well as providing a platform to highlight conversations showcasing and uplifting the fight for equity and justice.