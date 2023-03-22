Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has proposed an idea that could substantially change the options for Marylanders exploring post-high school options. For many graduating seniors, the choices for the next step in their lives are going straight to college, joining the military service or going to work. Moore offers another choice: utilize the year after high school for paid public service primarily through nonprofits within the state.

Moore’s plan calls for participants to receive career development counseling, earn a $15-an-hour wage and qualify for a $3,000 stipend at the end of the service year. This is a program the District should offer its graduating seniors, also.

A Nov. 11, 2022, article “The Pros and Cons of Gap Year After High School” on the Goabroad.com website reported benefits of waiting a year before going to college or joining the workforce include getting a sense of what direction one wants to go before making a commitment, trying something different, a chance to try a new skill and the time to properly prepare financially for what lies ahead. Some District high school graduates aren’t prepared to seek higher education because they lack the finances, maturity or the academic preparation. Some don’t want to commit to the military due to its travel requirements and strict discipline. Going into the workforce after high school could be financially beneficial, but the chances for advancing are slim because many companies and public agencies require some level of higher education to advance.

The District is full of nonprofits seeking help in carrying out their mission. A District-government funded post-high school paid public service position will provide nonprofits the manpower they need to carry out their mission and give young people the chance to gain valuable skills and contacts. While the District manages the summer youth employment program that has served as a model for the country, a paid public service job initiative specifically for high school graduates during the gap year can focus more intensely on helping participants reach their goals. Members of the D.C. State Board of Education and the D.C. Council should be contacted by residents to support this idea that Maryland seems ready to embrace.