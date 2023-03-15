There’s nothing like Black Twitter to weigh in on significant cultural trends. So when this writer took to Twitter to check out the trending topics, there was a tweet that stood out among the rest, from tweeter @_ParadiseParis1: “The BBL era is coming to an end.”

Brazilian butt lifts, commonly known as BBLs, are procedures that remove excess fat using liposuction from other parts of the body to reshape and sculpt the buttocks without implants, according to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. However, some celebrities have been known to get implants through what the American Society of Plastic Surgeons calls “buttock augmentation,” to improve the size and contour of the gluteal region.

DMV native, rapper, model and social media star Blac Chyna recently made headlines when she revealed via Instagram that she decided to remove some of her butt and breast implants.

“I’m changing my life and changing my ways,” she said. “One of the things that’s going to take me to the next level is…taking some of these a** shots out.”

Explaining the difference between BBLs and implants, the artist and mother warned against making the choices she made at 19.

“Do not get silicone shots because you can get sick and die,” she said, adding that other complications are possible, though she hadn’t had any.

The DMV-raised star is not the only celebrity to reverse plastic surgeries, which was also noted on Twitter.

“K Michelle started it, but her journey didn’t really make noise. When Dreka Gates got her breasts removed it didn’t really shift anything. Hazel E almost dying didn’t truly cause a stir,” the tweeter who began the BBL conversation noted. She felt Kim Kardashian shifting to a skinnier aesthetic and now Blac Chyna deciding to remove implants as a reason for the big-booty augmentations to lose steam.

People like Blac Chyna have said that the decision to remove implants is a form of elevating and maturing.

“I want this out of my a** so I can grow,” she said on Instagram.

While in Women’s History Month, it’s beautiful to see women embrace their natural bodies and hope this trend lasts beyond March. Loving the skin you’re in is important, and with the known health factors associated with implants, why risk the dangerous augmentation anyway? Self-love is the best love.