Gun violence in D.C. is completely off the chain. It’s gotten so far out of hand that the youngest and most innocent bystanders, who may be children, are just as likely to become victims as the perpetrators, many of whom are children or young adults themselves.

There seems to be no clear answer on how to address the issue. What is happening, however, counts as little more than finger-pointing. While D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser succeeded in her reelection bid for a third term on Tuesday, residents say they’re angry and frustrated because they don’t believe she is doing enough to address the issues. Meanwhile, Bowser is holding press conferences regularly to announce new initiatives to address gun violence which only time will reveal if any of her endeavors are successful.

Residents also point to the police, who say they don’t do enough to prevent crime and only show up after a crime has been committed. Meanwhile, police officers say they’re frustrated as they point to residents who they believe know the perpetrators but are unwilling to tell for the sake of not breaking the so-called street code against snitching.

Teachers, preachers and parents are not immune to the blame game either. Some say if there were better teachers in the schools and preachers in pulpits with whom more young people could relate, parents might have an easier job parenting and maintain better control of their children.

No one wants to see an innocent child die. And it’s even difficult to hear the tearful cries of a mother who has lost her child so young and far too soon. But fathers grieve, too. And as both parents mourn, they often find themselves without the financial means needed to bury their young child.

When will enough be enough? When will Americans stop paying lip service to end gun violence instead of reacting and going out to purchase a weapon out of fear that gun violence is headed to their front door next? Today, more guns are owned by Americans than there are people, which means gun-related incidents will inevitably rise. What will it take to stop it? No one seems to have an answer.