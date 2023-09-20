Although many mark Labor Day as the unofficial end of summer, the fall season officially starts on Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Northern Hemisphere.

For those pumpkin spice and sweater lovers, fall is welcomed with joy. However, I have to admit, I’m not at all looking forward to the falling temperatures. Nonetheless, the changing season is always a moment to celebrate shifts.

With the leaves turning colors and falling to the ground, your challenge this season is, like the trees, to appreciate the opportunity to let things go.

Whether it’s an old pair of shoes that are simply collecting dust, a relationship that isn’t serving you, or an old grudge, it’s time to do like Elsa sings in “Frozen,” and “let it go.”

First, think why you’ve been holding onto these things so long, then consider why they are no longer of any use to you. If you can’t use them, it’s time to, like the trees, let the old leaves fall.

While you might miss that pair of shoes or relationship (you shouldn’t miss the grudge), and letting go of them might even cause a sense of emptiness, the bareness makes room for new leaves– shoes or people– to come into your life as you grow and mature.