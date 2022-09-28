As The Washington Informer went to press early Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian had already devastated everything in its path, leaving most of both Puerto Rico and Cuba without power and with unprecedented damage.

And while the number of injuries and deaths continue to mount, the focus switched on Sept. 28 to Central Florida, where the outer bands of Ian had already produced several damaging twisters and multiple tornado warnings for multiple counties as they moved up through the state overnight.

Forecasters said the system could bring potentially “catastrophic” flooding and hurricane-force gusts to Central Florida.

“It’s going to be historic,” said National Weather Service Melbourne meteorologist Kole Fehling. “Major flooding impacts are expected to develop throughout the day and widespread heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Thursday night. Storm total rainfall amounts are forecast to range from 12 to 18 inches with localized amounts greater than 20 inches occurring over areas north of a line from Kissimmee to near New Smyrna Beach,” the statement read.

The strongest winds were expected to arrive Thursday evening as a possibly Category 5 hurricane.

We can only guess how much damage, death and destruction Floridians will face over the next few days.

For now, we can only offer our prayers with the hope that while homes may be lost and property destroyed, that the loss of human life will be at a minimum.

At times like these, our differences, whether by ethnicity, nationality or politically, become minor. We are all members of the human race. That makes us alike — more alike, than unalike. Let us now step forward to assist our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico, Cuba and Florida.