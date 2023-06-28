June is filled with celebrations, including Juneteenth, Pride, Black Music Month and Caribbean American Heritage Month. As Caribbean American Heritage Month comes to a close, it’s important to acknowledge the contributions of Caribbean Americans to this country.

Since its founding, people of Caribbean heritage have been instrumental to building and growing the United States.

“Caribbean Americans from Alexander Hamilton to Colin Powell have contributed to the United States in the most profound ways,” President Joe Biden noted in a proclamation on May 31. “Today, pathbreakers like Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor continue advancing our work toward a more perfect Union.”

The president noted he is particularly pleased having Caribbean Americans on his staff.

“I am especially proud of the extraordinary leaders of Caribbean heritage now serving in my administration — from Vice President Kamala Harris to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre,” he said, before noting the many Caribbean Americans who contribute to the U.S. daily.

“And I take equal pride in the generations of Caribbean Americans who literally built this country — bringing tremendous hope and energy to bear as small business owners, teachers, health care workers, military service members, union organizers, community leaders, and so much more.”

Another beauty of Caribbean heritage is that it’s far from monolithic.

“There is no single Caribbean American identity. The mix of cultures, languages, and religions alive across the United States and the islands reflects the diversity of spirit that defines the American story,” the president said. However, as Americans celebrate the beauty and brilliance of Caribbean Americans, it is also important to note that many people of Caribbean descent continue to fight for freedoms in this country.

While the president said he’s made efforts towards racial justice and equity, he admitted there’s still more work needed to be done on the federal level.

“We are using all the tools we have to make our Nation’s broken immigration system as orderly, safe, and humane as possible, sending support to the border while expanding lawful pathways for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans — among others — to come to the United States without taking the dangerous journey to our southern border,” Biden said. “What we really need is for the Congress to finally pass comprehensive immigration reform, including a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, farm and essential workers, and temporary status holders, many of whom are from the Caribbean. I will not quit pressing the Congress to act.”

As we wind down Caribbean American Heritage Month, be sure to support a Caribbean American entrepreneur or business, check out the rich history of Caribbean communities in the District and nation, and learn about some of the recent achievements and challenges facing our Caribbean American brothers and sisters.