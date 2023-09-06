This summer, a quiet saga has been playing out in Texas that I think more people should know about. To my mind, it dismisses the exhausted line I hear so often whenever folks talk about national politics: “Democrats, Republicans, they’re all the same.”

The stage is set in Austin and Dallas — two urban blue spots in the sea of red voters who keep reelecting Sen. Ted “Heads-to-Cancun-While-My-State-Freezes” Cruz. Both cities have laws requiring 10-minute breaks every four hours for construction workers to drink water and protect themselves from the sun.

In the middle of a June week of triple-digit temperatures, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a state law eliminating those rules. Actually, it would limit Texas cities’ ability to pass or enforce almost any progressive laws without state authorization — and, though it was set to take effect Sept. 1, it remains in legal limbo after a state judge ruled it unconstitutional.

Leaving aside the hypocrisy of Republicans fighting for “states’ rights” but against cities’ “home rule,” getting rid of water break requirements during the hottest summer ever recorded on Earth is sheer madness.

Out of all the states, Texas holds the #1 spot for the most workers who die from hot temperatures — at least 42 workers died in Texas between 2011 and 2021 from environmental heat exposure, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Republican proponents of this law say that patchwork local ordinances cause headaches for business owners. How can folks possibly be expected to make a profit without killing a few dozen workers here and there?!

In San Antonio, the city council had been preparing to adopt its own water break rules. After Texas passed this law, San Antonio scaled its efforts back: the local ordinance, which requires 15-minute breaks every four hours when the heat index reaches 95 degrees or hotter, now only applies to city contractors.

This fight in Texas illustrates with blazing clarity the difference between the Democratic and Republican parties. Texas Republicans are willing to turn a blind eye to working-class people, or common sense, if it means throwing a bone to businesses. And if you think that doesn’t matter — tell it to a construction worker in San Antonio after their fifth hour under the sun.